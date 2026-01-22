Apple to revamp Siri with ChatGPT-like AI capabilities in 2026: Report

Apple will finally bring the long-awaited AI upgrade to its voice assistant, Siri, later this year. Siri will be transformed into a smart assistant with chatbot-like capabilities, managing both voice and text commands. This AI upgrade will likely be announced at the upcoming WWDC 2026 event in June, as reported by Bloomberg.

Siri’s advanced conversational capabilities are internally codenamed “Campos,” and it will be integrated across Apple’s ecosystem, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices. This ecosystem-wide rollout could position Apple to challenge rivals like Google and OpenAI in the generative AI space.

Siri will finally be able to perform complex tasks such as bringing information from the web, creating content, generating images, summarising, and much more. In addition, the overhauled Siri is expected to be integrated into several core apps, including Mail, Music, Podcasts, Photos, and others.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said, “Users will be able to summon the new service the same way they open Siri now, by speaking the Siri command or holding down the side button on their iPhone or iPad.” He further added, "Users could ask Siri to find a photo based on a description of its contents and edit it with specific preferences — like cropping and color changes."

If Apple brings the chatbot version of Siri this year, then it may finally catch up to the AI race.

Apple recently announced its partnership with Google in integrating Gemini, improving the upcoming version of Siri. This update is expected to be rolled out in the coming months with iOS 26.4. Whereas the overhauled version is planned for the next-generation iOS update. While the upgrade is expected to be previewed in June, the official rollout is not expected until September 2026.

However, it should be noted that Apple has not confirmed any claims surrounding the chatbot-like Siri, and we may have to wait until June to confirm how Apple is bringing its awaited AI move this year.