Apple unveils iMac with M4 Chip, bringing AI-powered performance and fresh colours; see India price

Apple has launched its latest iMac, featuring the new M4 chip and built-in AI capabilities via Apple Intelligence, all in an ultra-thin design available in vibrant new colours. Designed to offer a speed boost of up to 1.7x for daily tasks and 2.1x for heavier tasks like gaming and photo editing compared to the M1 model, the M4-powered iMac promises a significantly enhanced experience.

With the Neural Engine integrated into the M4 chip, Apple claims the new iMac is the “world’s best all-in-one for AI,” helping users work, communicate, and express themselves in new ways while maintaining privacy. Starting at Rs 134,900, the device is open for pre-order today and will be available from November 8.

Boosted by M4 Chip Performance

The M4 chip brings a performance upgrade across a wide range of tasks, from multitasking and web browsing to graphic-intensive gaming. With Apple’s most advanced graphics architecture, the new iMac can tackle photo and video editing up to twice as fast as its predecessor, with gameplay experiences improved through higher frame rates. Apple highlights the new iMac’s superiority over Intel-based models, boasting up to 4.5x faster speeds compared to other 24-inch all-in-ones on the market.

Apple Intelligence: AI Meets Mac

The iMac’s introduction of Apple Intelligence brings advanced AI capabilities to macOS, allowing users to engage with generative models for tasks such as writing, editing, and creating custom images. Apple Intelligence also powers a newly revamped Siri, enabling users to move fluidly between typed and spoken requests for a smoother experience. In December, users can look forward to ChatGPT integration with Siri and Writing Tools, making AI assistance easily accessible across the iMac.

To ensure privacy, Apple processes much of the AI data on-device, with additional security measures for tasks requiring cloud support. Notably, users can access ChatGPT without creating an OpenAI account, with Apple ensuring that personal data remains protected.

Enhanced Features and Vibrant Colours

The 24-inch iMac retains its trademark 4.5K Retina display, now with an optional nano-texture glass that reduces glare, ideal for well-lit spaces. A 12MP Center Stage camera and three-microphone array enhance video calls, while Thunderbolt 4 ports ensure fast data transfers and connectivity to up to two external displays. The device is available in a fresh palette, including green, yellow, pink, and purple, accompanied by colour-matched accessories with USB-C compatibility.

With macOS Sequoia, the iMac introduces features such as iPhone Mirroring and enhanced Safari, along with the ability to personalise window layouts for improved organisation. Apple’s dedication to environmental responsibility is reflected in its use of recycled materials in the iMac’s stand and internal components, as part of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

The new iMac is available for pre-order on Apple’s website with a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 and an educational discount at Rs 1,24,900. Apple also offers trade-in options, AppleCare+, and personal setup sessions to help users make the most of their new devices.