Apple unveils tvOS 17 at WWDC 2023: FaceTime, video conferencing coming to your TV; see all new features

Apple has unveiled its plans for software updates to enhance the Apple TV 4K experience, making it even more enjoyable and interactive for the entire household. The forthcoming tvOS 17 update brings exciting features, including the introduction of FaceTime to Apple TV 4K. This means users can now enjoy the popular video calling app on their television, allowing for more engaging conversations with family and friends. Alongside this, tvOS 17 introduces an all-new Control Center and several other enhancements, providing a more personalised experience that seamlessly integrates with iPhone.

Apple TV 4K serves as a comprehensive entertainment hub, combining Apple TV+ and popular streaming apps, all in stunning cinematic picture and audio quality. Additionally, users can access Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Arcade, all on the big screen at home. With the powerful A15 Bionic chip, intuitive controls, and seamless interaction with other Apple devices and smart home accessories, Apple TV 4K solidifies its position as the best living room device available. The highly anticipated tvOS 17 is now available as a developer beta and will be released as a free software update this fall.

According to Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, "tvOS 17 transforms the biggest screen in the home with FaceTime and new video conferencing capabilities, giving Apple TV 4K users the ability to easily connect with anyone right from their living room. New features and enhancements make Apple TV simpler to use and even more enjoyable, reinforcing it as the absolute best option in the living room for Apple customers."

One of the standout features of tvOS 17 is the integration of FaceTime on Apple TV 4K. Users will be able to initiate FaceTime calls directly from their Apple TV or start calls on their iPhone or iPad and transfer them seamlessly to Apple TV. By leveraging Continuity Camera support, FaceTime on Apple TV wirelessly connects to the user's iPhone or iPad, utilising the device's camera and microphone to bring participants together on the television screen.

The new Center Stage feature ensures that everyone in the room stays perfectly framed on the TV screen, even as they move around. Moreover, gesture-based reactions enable callers to generate onscreen effects, such as hearts or fireworks, using hand gestures, adding a touch of fun to the conversation. Another exciting addition is Split View, allowing users to simultaneously enjoy watching shows or movies with their loved ones during a SharePlay session while still seeing everyone on the FaceTime call.

Transferring a FaceTime call back to an iPhone or iPad is effortless using the controls on those devices. Additionally, if another FaceTime or phone call comes in during a session, a notification appears on the TV screen without revealing the caller's identity, preserving the user's privacy on a shared device.

Later this year, popular video conferencing apps like Webex by Cisco and Zoom will be launching on tvOS, bringing their communication capabilities to Apple TV 4K. Developers can utilise Continuity Camera APIs to integrate the iPhone or iPad camera and microphone into their tvOS apps, opening up opportunities for shared and immersive entertainment experiences in the living room.

Apple Music Sing, a feature that allows users to sing along to their favourite tracks, will also incorporate Continuity Camera. This enables users to see themselves onscreen and add entertaining filters to enhance their singing experience.

tvOS 17 brings several additional features, including Enhance Dialogue, which separates dialogue from background noise in movies or TV shows played on Apple TV 4K paired with the HomePod (2nd generation). This feature ensures that users can clearly hear what is being said amidst the effects, action, and music. Moreover, Dolby Vision 8.1 support enhances the visual experience on Apple TV 4K, providing dynamic metadata for a broader range of movies and TV shows, resulting in a more immersive cinematic experience.

Apple Fitness+ enthusiasts can also look forward to enhancements in tvOS 17. Custom Plans allow Fitness+ users to receive personalised workout or meditation schedules based on their preferred day, duration, workout type, and more. The stacks feature enables users to seamlessly do multiple workouts and meditations back-to-back. Additionally, Audio Focus gives users the ability to prioritise the volume of the music or the trainers' voices during their Fitness+ sessions.

Another notable addition is third-party VPN support, allowing developers to create VPN apps specifically for Apple TV. This benefits enterprise and education users who require access to content on private networks, making Apple TV an ideal solution for offices and conference rooms in various locations.

Currently, tvOS 17 is in developer beta with public availability expected later in the year.

