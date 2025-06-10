Apple unveils tvOS 26 with visual overhaul, iPhone karaoke support and more at WWDC 2025

Apple has officially announced tvOS 26 at WWDC 2025, unveiling a major visual redesign and introducing powerful new features aimed at making Apple TV more immersive, social, and user-friendly.

A Fresh Coat of Paint

Cinematic poster art now features Liquid Glass effects and showcases more shows and films on-screen, making it easier to discover what to watch next. Enhanced profile-switching ensures that your personalised Watchlist and Apple Music playlists are just a tap away. Apple TV can now automatically switch to your profile upon waking, streamlining the entertainment experience from the moment you sit down.

tvOS 26 also simplifies app logins resulting in faster sign-ins and less hassle, particularly when setting up a new device.

Turn Your iPhone into a Mic with Apple Music Sing

Sing-along sessions are getting a major upgrade. With Apple Music Sing in tvOS 26, users can now turn their iPhones into handheld microphones for the Apple TV. Your voice is amplified, and real-time lyrics light up the big screen alongside visual effects. Multiple iPhones can join the party, allowing friends to queue up tracks or send emoji reactions on-screen. Plus, new Lyrics Translation and Pronunciation features help users sing along to international hits even if they don’t speak the language.

FaceTime Gets More Personal

Apple is also enhancing FaceTime on the big screen. Contact Posters now appear during calls, offering a consistent visual identity from iOS. FaceTime Live Captions have been expanded to support six new languages: French, German, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, and Spanish, all using on-device intelligence. Users will also see audio and call notifications appear on screen for the active profile, with the option to answer calls using connected HomePods or their iPhones.

More Scenic, More Personal

tvOS 26 adds Aerial screen savers from India, including breathtaking views of Goa and Kerala. Users can now customise which categories of screen savers are displayed or hidden. Apple TV will also allow users to set any AirPlay-enabled speaker as a permanent audio output, offering more flexibility in home entertainment setups.