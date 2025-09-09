Apple unveils Watch SE 3 with always-on display, faster S10 chip, sleep score and 5G

Apple introduced the third-generation Apple Watch SE, adding an Always-On display, the S10 chip, sleep score, wrist temperature sensing, retrospective ovulation estimates, faster charging, tougher cover glass, and 5G cellular. Preorders start today, with in-store availability from Friday, September 19.

“Apple Watch SE offers a great way for users to start their Apple Watch journey, delivering outstanding health, fitness, safety, and connectivity features at an incredible value,” said Stan Ng, Apple’s vice president of Apple Watch and Health Product Marketing. “With even more health features, an Always-On display, and fast charging, we’re excited to see the ways Apple Watch SE 3 supports more people around the world to live a healthier and more active life.”

Advertisement

Key upgrades

• Always-On display powered by the S10 chip for glanceable time and notifications without raising the wrist.

• Tougher glass that is 4x more crack-resistant, using Apple’s Ion-X process.

• Battery and charging: up to 18 hours on a charge, now with fast charging that adds up to eight hours in about 15 minutes and reaches roughly 80 percent in about 45 minutes.

• 5G cellular for faster downloads and more efficient connectivity when used with a carrier plan.

SE 3 adds sleep score for a clear nightly view of sleep quality, informed by guidance from leading sleep bodies and trained on millions of nights of data. It also supports wrist temperature sensing for richer Vitals app insights and retrospective ovulation estimates to improve period predictions. Core features such as activity rings, workout tracking, training load, cardio fitness and recovery, challenges, sharing, and trends remain in place.

Advertisement

With watchOS 26, the SE 3 gains Workout Buddy for spoken, personalized motivation using Apple Intelligence, a refreshed Workout app with custom workouts, Pacer and Race Route, and built-in options to auto-start music or podcasts when a session begins.

On-device Siri responds faster and can log or access Health data privately. SE 3 also supports double tap and wrist flick one-handed gestures, Voice Isolation for clearer calls, and speaker playback for music and podcasts directly from the watch.

Apple Watch For Your Kids lets parents set up SE 3 from their iPhone so children can call, message, share location via Find My, and use safety features like Emergency SOS. Kids get their own Apple Account and phone number, along with Activity goals, Memoji, Maps and more.

Advertisement

Apple Watch SE 3 comes in 40 mm and 44 mm aluminium cases in midnight and starlight. Preorders begin today across more than 50 markets, including India. Price in India starts at ₹25,900.