Dyson unveils new Airwrap, hair dryer, wet cleaner, headphones in India: Check features, price

Dyson has launched four new products across its Beauty, Audio and Home categories in India. The two hair care products include Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler and Dryer, and the Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer. According to Dyson, the newly launched Dyson WashG1 wet floor cleaner is the company’s first dedicated wet cleaner. Dyson has also revealed that its first audio-only product – the OnTrac Headphones will also be available in India soon.

Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer is the company’s first connected beauty product. Priced at Rs 45,999, it can create curls in your hair without any heat damage. Equipped with Bluetooth technology, it offers an optimised styling experience as users can personalize their hair profile on the MyDyson app. It comes in the special Strawberry Bronze/Blush Pink edition with six attachments and a complimentary detangling comb in a Dyson-designed presentation case.

Another new hairstyling tool that the company unveiled is the Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer. It comes with a new Scalp Protect mode, this dryer uses Nural sensors to automatically adjust heat and airflow near the scalp, safeguarding it from damage. The company also claims that just like its other products, it also prevents heat damage. Priced at Rs 41,900, it comes in Ceramic Patina and Topaz or the Vinca Blue and Topaz colour options.

Dyson WashG1 is the company’s first dedicated wet floor cleaner. As claimed by the company, it is engineered to effortlessly handle both wet and dry debris in a single pass, delivering a hygienic clean on hard floors across large spaces. The device can cover up to 3,100 sq. ft. in just 1 litre of water. The cleaning process includes hydration, absorption, and extraction technologies to separate wet and dry debris automatically.

Dyson WashG1 will go on sale in India in October 2024 on Dyson.in and at Dyson Demo Stores.

The Dyson OnTrac headphones, unveiled in July in India, come with active noise cancellation support for up to 40 dB. It comes with 40mm speaker drivers that range in frequency from 6 to 21,000Hz. The company also offers over 2000 customisable colour combinations for outer caps and ear cushions. These ear cushions are made from soft microfiber and high-grade foam. The headphones also come with multi-pivot gimbal arms and a battery positioned on the sides of the headband for balanced weight distribution.

The headphones also feature a joystick for controls like changing the track, pause/play, and more. In terms of battery, they will offer up to 55 hours of battery life, even with ANC enabled. They will be available in India soon.