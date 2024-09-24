Apple Watch Hermès Ultra 2 launched with new bands: Check details

Apple has introduced its first Apple Watch Hermès Ultra 2 with new sporty and sturdy bands. The Apple Watch Hermès collection offers a blend of Apple’s technology and Hermès' craftsmanship. It features stainless steel cases paired with a range of hand-stitched leather bands, including the iconic Single Tour and Double Tour designs. It also comes with exclusive watch faces.

Related Articles

The first Apple Watch Hermès Ultra 2 is paired with the sporty En Mer band. Crafted from water-resistant, textured knit in Bleu Nuit, the band mirrors ocean waves with a subtle “H” motif. The band is finished with a custom titanium buckle, seamlessly blending elegance and durability for an active, refined look.

It also comes with a Grand H band. As per the company, it reimagines classic watchmaking for the modern era, blending precise engineering with the fluidity of metal links for a sophisticated appearance. The iconic "H" motif frames the band, which includes two adjustable links for a customised fit and secures with a butterfly clasp for a seamless finish. In addition to this, it also comes with an Orange silicon strap for buyers who like the pop colour on their wrist.

Do note, that these straps are not available in Indian markets.

Apple Watch Series Ultra 2 specifications

Built for extreme durability and high performance, Apple Watch Ultra 2 enhances GPS capabilities with dual-frequency GPS and advanced positioning software, making it one of the best sports watches available. Ideal for athletes, it supports a variety of activities like running, cycling, and swimming, with features such as automatic stroke detection, lap counts, and new training load insights. The action button offers customisable workout controls, and its long battery life is perfect for endurance events.

The Ultra 2 is a versatile adventure companion. For divers, it offers a depth gauge. Hikers can benefit from offline maps, custom route creation, and turn-by-turn navigation. Even for water activities, the Ultra 2 is equipped with a depth sensor, automatic stroke detection, and lap count features.