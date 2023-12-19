Apple Watch Ultra 2, Watch Series 9 models face possible ban in this country, and it is not China

Apple is on the verge of a ban on two of its latest smartwatches in its home country. The ban could impact the American brand's $17 billion business. However, the company is working on software fixes for the Watch Ultra 2 and Watch Series 9 to prevent this, according to a report by Bloomberg. Apple engineers are modifying the device’s algorithms that measure a user’s blood oxygen level. Masimo Corp, a medical technology company has claimed that the blood oxygen level tracker infringes its patents.

The ban by the International Trade Commission (ITC) will prevent Apple from selling the device in the US due to an import restriction. Apple depends on overseas suppliers for the watch’s components and assembly. If the ban goes into effect, it is to be seen how it might impact sales of Apple Watches in other countries, including India.

A workaround is a critical engineering task for Apple. If the ban on the two models goes into effect on Christmas Day, it would impact one of Apple’s most profitable products in its home country. According to the report, Apple could settle with Masimo, but it usually avoids this route. Currently, Apple is focusing on modifying its technology and gaining regulators’ approval.



Apple Watch sales to stop?

Apple plans to stop selling the banned watches online on Thursday and remove them from its physical stores by December 24. The company believes that software changes will be enough to bring the device back to the market. However, the patents in dispute mostly relate to hardware, including the method of emitting light into the skin to measure blood oxygen levels.

Apple is planning to submit a workaround to the US customs agency, which approves changes to reintroduce a product to the market. Masimo, however, has stated that a software fix will not be enough and that the hardware needs to change.

Apple’s options If the ban persists, Apple is preparing various legal and technical strategies. It has started preparing its stores for the change, promoting the Apple Watch without showing images of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models, which are targeted by the ban. The lower-end SE watch will still be available.

Apple is working on both hardware and software fixes. However, bringing the new technology to the market will take time. If Apple needs to remove hardware from its device, producing and shipping new models could take at least three months. This does not include the time it will take for the customs agency to approve the change.

What does the blood-oxygen feature do?

The blood-oxygen feature, first introduced on the Apple Watch with the Series 6 model in 2020, is under scrutiny. During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, this feature was used by doctors to gauge the virus’s impact on patients’ breathing. The feature provides continuous monitoring of a person’s blood-oxygen levels throughout the day. It also allows users to take an instant reading in about 15 seconds, with many aiming for levels between 95% and 100%.

Also read: Apple ban in China: State firms, agencies ask employees to stop using iPhones

Also read: High-risk warning for Apple devices issued by CERT-In issues, following similar advisory for Samsung