Apple Watch update: Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 users can now control their watch without touching it

Apple's latest feature for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 has been rolled out. During the Apple keynote for the new iPhone 15s and the new Apple Watches, the company showcased a unique feature for Watch users. The double tap gesture is something you'd expect from a sci-fi movie but not from an existing gadget. Apple is rolling out this feature as part of the watchOS 10.1 and is set to change the way users interact with their Apple Watch.

Imagine this: You're walking your dog in the park, leash in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other. Your Apple Watch buzzes with an incoming call. Instead of juggling your coffee and leash to swipe an answer, you simply tap your index finger and thumb together twice. Voila! You've answered the call without missing a beat or spilling a drop.

This is just one of the many scenarios where the double tap gesture can come in handy. From scrolling through widgets in the Smart Stack, to controlling music playback, to even snapping an iPhone photo with the Camera Remote in the Camera app, this new feature is designed to make your Apple Watch experience more seamless and intuitive.

The magic behind this feature lies in the S9 SiP and the new 4-core Neural Engine. These chipsets process data from various sensors and use a machine learning algorithm to detect the unique signature of tiny wrist movements and changes in blood flow when you perform a double tap.

The double-tap gesture is customizable too. You can choose to advance through widgets in the Smart Stack or select the first available widget; or decide between playing or pausing media during an active session, or skipping to the next track instead.

The double tap gesture is available starting today on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 running watchOS 10.1. Upgrade your watchOS today and experience the new feature at your fingertips.

