Apple Watch X rumored to ditch 'X' for Series 9, boasting gigger screen, slimmer design

Hold onto your wristbands, Apple fans, because the rumour mill is churning out some juicy details about the next generation of Apple Watch. While initially dubbed the "Apple Watch X," the latest whispers suggest it will arrive as the Apple Watch Series 9, gracing wrists this September.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that the Series 9 will see a noticeable size increase in its most prized feature: the screen. Both sizes of the smartwatch will enjoy this upgrade, with the larger model boasting a display rivalling the expansive face of the Apple Watch Ultra. All this while slimming down its profile for a sleeker look on the wrist.

Don't expect any radical redesigns beyond this, however. The Apple Watch Ultra, fresh off its debut, will reportedly retain its current design for this year's iteration.

Under the hood is where the real excitement lies. Both the Series 9 and the new Apple Watch Ultra will reportedly house a brand-new chip. This silicon upgrade is rumoured to be a stepping stone towards future Apple Watch models supporting the company's ambitious AI features. Don't get too excited just yet, though. Gurman suggests Apple is focusing its AI efforts on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Vision Pro for the time being.

The long-awaited blood pressure tracking feature, a highlight in many Apple Watch wishlists, may also miss its launch window this year. Sources indicate Apple has "run into some serious snags" during development, with reliability being a key concern, particularly when paired with the Series 9's rumoured thinner design.

Even when it does eventually launch, the blood pressure tracking won't provide users with precise readings. Instead, it will focus on establishing a baseline and notifying users if their blood pressure significantly deviates from that norm.

Another feature facing hurdles is sleep apnea tracking. Currently entangled in a legal battle with Masimo over blood oxygen level monitoring technology, Apple might need to find a resolution or workaround for this feature to see the light of day on the Series 9.

Rounding out the rumour roundup is news of a potential entry-level Apple Watch SE refresh. This budget-conscious model could swap its aluminium chassis for a more cost-effective hard plastic construction.