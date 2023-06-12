Apple working on a cheaper version of Vision Pro; here's how it might turn out

Apple is working on a cheaper version of its Vision Pro, aiming to make the groundbreaking technology more accessible to a wider audience. Priced at a hefty $3,500, the current Vision Pro may face challenges in gaining mass appeal due to its exorbitant price tag, which is seven times higher than its main competitor Meta Quest.

Given the steep cost of the Vision Pro, Apple is exploring ways to bring down the price without compromising much on its quality and features, according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple has set a target release date for the cheaper model at the end of 2025, approximately two years after the launch of the original Vision Pro. The report also claims that this timing aligns with Apple's two-product strategy, mirroring the approach taken with its iPhone and iPhone Pro models. In particular Apple fashion, the American tech giant may also have started already working on a second-generation Vision Pro, with a faster processor.

How will Apple reduce the cost of the cheaper Vision Pro model?

The report suggests that the main components that contribute to the high cost of the device include its camera and sensor array, dual Apple silicon chips, and the twin 4K microLED virtual reality displays. To create a more affordable variant, Apple may opt for lower quality screens, potentially utilizing iPhone-grade or older Mac chips, and reducing the number of cameras for slightly diminished performance.

In addition to hardware adjustments, Apple might simplify the headband design, requiring users to utilize AirPods for spatial audio instead of the built-in speakers present in the Vision Pro. Additionally, the report suggests that the cheaper variant may also shift from automatic to manual IPD adjustment, allowing users to physically adjust the distance between their eye pupils. Furthermore, certain features such as the 3D camera could be omitted. By implementing these changes, streamlining the production process, achieving economies of scale, and utilizing a cheaper frame, Apple could potentially reduce the price of the Vision Pro by several hundred dollars.

What will be retained?

However, there are certain aspects that Apple is likely to preserve in the cheaper model. The external screen, known as EyeSight, which displays the wearer's eyes, along with the eye- and hand-tracking system, are integral to the Vision Pro's core functionality and would likely be retained in the more affordable version.

Apple faces the challenge of ensuring that the high price of the Vision Pro does not discourage potential consumers from exploring the category. The company is hopeful that by offering a more affordable option by 2025, it can attract a significant customer base eager to experience the groundbreaking capabilities of the Apple Vision while paying a more reasonable price.

