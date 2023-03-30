Apple WWDC 2023 dates announced: From mixed reality headset to new Mac Pro, here’s what to expect

Apple Inc on Wednesday announced that the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held from June 5 to June 9 this year.

The event will be online but like last year, there will be an in-person experience at Apple Park on the first day of the show.

Typically, the event is led by CEO Tim Cook on the first day of the conference where he unveils new iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac software.

This year, a mixed-reality headset is expected to headline the event.

WWDC is Apple's biggest conference of the year where it invites software developers from around the world to visit its headquarters. The company also holds workshops and sessions dedicated to using Apple's software tools to make new apps. WWDC also provides a preview of where Apple is heading.

This year at WWDC, Apple could also choose to announce new high-powered Macs. The company has been teasing an Apple Silicon Mac Pro for quite a while now.

This comes at a time when rumours about the company working on a 15-inch MacBook Air have made rounds, sparking a hope that WWDC might be the right chance for them to make the announcement.

It is also likely for the announcement to come at WWDC as the Cupertino-based company announced a new 13-inch model at last year’s event.

The conference will be streamed on Apple’s website.

Apple has been working on the mixed reality headset for the last seven years.

In an interview with Kara Swisher back in 2021, Tim Cook said, “I think the AR promise is even greater in the future. So it’s a critically important part of Apple’s future.”

As per reports, Apple is about to name it Reality Pro. Some developers have already started working on apps for the new Apple platform.

Apple has already shared the device with a small number of high-profile software developers for testing, letting them get started on third-party apps. The device’s operating system, dubbed “Borealis” inside the company, will be publicly named xrOS.

The company is expected to ship the product later in the fall of 2023.

Apple has roped in resources from several hardware and software engineering departments to develop the mixed-reality headset. Reportedly, this has even hampered other projects.

As per reports, Apple is also working on an updated version of the Apple Store app for the iPhone, adding augmented-reality capabilities that activate when a user enters one of its retail locations. The idea is that customers could point their iPhone toward a product — like an Apple Watch band or a Mac — and a graphic would overlay on the screen to provide get more information about pricing and specifications.

Apple Buy Now Pay Later

Meanwhile, the company also launched its ‘Buy Now Pay Later' service this week.

The new BNPL allows users to split purchases into four payments, spread over six weeks with no interest and no fees.

Users can apply for loans between $50 and $1,000, which can be used for online and in-app purchases made on iPhone and iPad with merchants that accept Apple Pay.

