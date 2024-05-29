Apple WWDC 2024 date confirmed: iOS 18, AI features, and more expected

Apple will host its Worldwide Developers’ Conference 2024 or WWDC 2024 from June 10 to 14 this year. The company has also shared a detailed timeline for the 5-day event aimed at the global Apple developer community. It is expected that Apple will announce new software updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS and watchOS.

As per the WWDC preview page on the Apple webiste, the event will begin with a keynote address of Apple CEO Tim Cook and some senior executives, who are likely to announce the software updates for Apple products. This event will be livestreamed across the Apple website, Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app and official YouTube channel at 10.30 pm IST.

The tech giant will also host over 100 technical sessions conducted by Apple engineers, designers, and other experts over the span of the entire event.

Apple WWDC 2024: What to expect

Apple is likely to announce its partnership with OpenAI. Apart from this partnership it is expected to reveal a few AI-generated feature for iPhones like transcribing voice memos or auto-generated emojis, reported Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. He also stated that Siri will also become more conversational with AI integration as a part of iOS 18 updates.

Additionally, it is also expected that the Cupertino-based tech company will roll out an app icon customisation option for users. This will allow users to place icons wherever they want, ditching the standard grid for apps.

While Apple has reportedly sealed an AI deal with Sam Altman led OpenAI, Gurman hints that the iPhone maker still wants Google’s ‘Gemini’ AI model as an “option”. Notably, Apple was working on its own Ajax AI model for iPhones for on-device text analysis, smart replies and summaries. After using the AI tech by ChatGPT maker, iPhones will be able to analyse longer bodies of text, image generation and similar demanding texts.

While Apple is known to focus on privacy and security, it is now late to the AI party. Google has introduced AI features like Magic Editor to its Pixel 8 series, while Samsung launched Galaxy S24 series with AI features like Circle to Search earlier this year. Apple WWDC 2024 will give some clarity as to what Apple is planning when it comes to generative AI.

