‘Would not be making this pledge if…’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman pledges to give away most of his fortune

Sam Altman, the CEO of artificial intelligence powerhouse OpenAI, has joined the ranks of billionaires pledging to give away the majority of their wealth. Altman, who recently achieved billionaire status, signed the Giving Pledge alongside his partner, Oliver Mulherin.

The Giving Pledge, established in 2010 by Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates, and Warren Buffett, encourages the world's wealthiest individuals to dedicate a majority of their wealth to philanthropic endeavours.

In their pledge letter, Altman and Mulherin expressed deep gratitude for the societal structures that enabled their success, stating, "We would not be making this pledge if it weren't for the hard work, brilliance, generosity, and dedication to improve the world of many people that built the scaffolding of society that let us get here. There is nothing we can do except feel immense gratitude and commit to pay it forward, and do what we can to build the scaffolding up a little higher."

The couple plans to focus their giving on supporting technological advancements that promote widespread abundance.

Despite his leadership at OpenAI, Altman has publicly stated that he holds no equity in the company. His wealth stems from a diverse investment portfolio, including stakes in major tech companies like Reddit and Stripe, as well as ventures in nuclear energy, biotechnology, and real estate.

Altman and Mulherin join a growing list of high-profile Giving Pledge signatories, which includes prominent figures like MacKenzie Scott, Reid Hoffman, Marc Benioff, Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, and Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan. This pledge highlights a growing trend among some of the world's wealthiest individuals to leverage their fortunes for social good.