Apple WWWC 2024: From iOS 18 to OpenAI integration and AI features, all that you can expect today

Apple's 35th annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is just a few hours away, set to kick off today, June 10, with a keynote event at 10:30 PM IST. The tech giant is expected to showcase a range of software updates, including iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and HomePod Software 18. This year’s focus will be exclusively on software, with no new hardware announcements anticipated.

Related Articles

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 are rumored to feature significant artificial intelligence (AI) enhancements, branded as "Apple Intelligence." These updates could mark a major software overhaul, with AI features initially launching in beta to ensure thorough testing. Users will have the choice to opt-in or out of these features, which will process some tasks on-device and others in the cloud, prioritizing security and privacy.

Siri and Spotlight: Siri is expected to undergo a transformation with large language models (LLMs), similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT. The improvements may make Siri more conversational and capable of handling complex tasks such as managing files and summarizing content. These features are expected to fully roll out in 2025. Additionally, Spotlight search on iPhones and iPads is set to become smarter and more efficient.

OpenAI Integration: Apple has reportedly partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT technology into iOS 18, making it an opt-in feature. Despite some internal reservations, Apple recognizes the growing customer demand for AI-powered chatbots.

AI Features Across Apps

Apple's built-in apps are likely to receive various AI enhancements:

Safari: An "Intelligent Search" feature could summarize web pages, and a "Web Eraser" tool might allow users to hide unwanted page elements.

Mail: The Mail app might include Smart Replies to suggest responses and improved search capabilities.

Apple Maps: Custom routes and topographic maps could be introduced.

Photos: An AI-based feature for removing unwanted objects from images is expected.

Apple Music: Auto-generated playlists and enhanced song transitions might be on the way.

Notes and Voice Memos: Both apps could offer transcripts and AI-generated summaries.

Calendar and Calculator: Calendar might integrate reminders, and iPad could finally get a Calculator app.

iWork and Shortcuts: Keynote may auto-generate slides, and Pages might generate text. Shortcuts could see better integration with Siri.

Health: Enhancements in blood pressure data management and a new hearing test feature linked to AirPods are anticipated.

Settings: A cleaner, reorganized UI with improved search functionality is expected.

Home Screen and Control Center Customization

iOS 18 might offer a more customizable Home Screen and Control Center, allowing users to rearrange app icons and control layouts. Apps could see design changes inspired by visionOS, featuring more translucent UI elements.

Enhanced Messaging and Passwords

The Messages app might feature smarter replies, auto-generated emojis, and RCS support for improved communication with Android users. A standalone Passwords app could manage passwords, passkeys, and more, synced across devices via iCloud Keychain.

macOS 15: AI and More

macOS 15 is expected to share many AI features with iOS 18, with updates to Messages, Mail, Photos, Notes, Calendar, Calculator, and Apple Music. The Calculator app might see an overhaul, and System Settings could be reorganized. New wallpaper packs and AI coding features in Xcode are also anticipated.

watchOS 11 and tvOS 18

The Apple Watch might see an optimized Siri and updates to apps like Fitness. tvOS 18 could eventually get new Siri functionalities, though specific details are limited.

visionOS 2

visionOS 2 might introduce new versions of Apple apps for Vision Pro, including Home, Apple News, Reminders, Voice Memos, and Calendars. Additional features like Live Captions in FaceTime and Apple Pencil Pro support are also possible.

How to Watch

You can catch Apple's WWDC keynote live on YouTube, Apple's website, the Apple TV app, and the Apple Developer app at 10:30 PM IST.