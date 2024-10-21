Apple’s AI progress slower than rivals; ChatGPT leads Siri by 25% in accuracy: Report

Apple is pushing hard on artificial intelligence (AI), but internal research suggests the company still has a long way to go compared to its competitors. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who cited internal research, OpenAI’s ChatGPT outperforms Apple’s voice assistant, Siri, by a notable margin. ChatGPT was found to be 25 per cent more accurate than Siri and able to answer 30 per cent more questions.

This internal assessment has raised concerns among some at Apple, who believe the company’s generative AI technology is currently more than two years behind industry leaders like OpenAI. While Apple has made strides in AI, these findings highlight how much ground the company still needs to cover in this competitive space.

Despite this gap, Apple is moving forward with AI-powered features across its devices. The latest iPad mini, for example, includes hardware capable of supporting Apple’s new AI platform, Apple Intelligence. However, the software won’t be available until after the iPad’s launch, leaving early adopters waiting for a crucial update.

Apple has a history of catching up when it comes to technology, and its ability to quickly roll out updates across a wide range of devices could be an advantage. As the company’s AI capabilities improve, Apple plans to expand these features to more products, including the iPhone SE, MacBooks, and potentially even the Vision Pro headset.



While Apple has the brand strength, resources, and ecosystem to eventually catch up, it remains to be seen whether it can match the pace of innovation set by companies like OpenAI and Google. For now, AI is not the main selling point for most Apple products, and customers seem more interested in improvements to cameras and overall user experience.