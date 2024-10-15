Apple launches new iPad mini with A17 Pro chip in India; check price, features, availability

Apple has launched an updated version of the iPad Mini in India, featuring the powerful A17 Pro chip. This new chip enhances the device's performance, making it capable of running Apple's new personal intelligence system called Apple Intelligence, which provides advanced AI-driven features such as language understanding, image creation, and context-based actions. The A17 Pro chip includes a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU, offering a 30 per cent boost in CPU performance and a 25 per cent increase in graphics performance compared to the previous generation. The Neural Engine is also 2x faster, enabling more efficient handling of complex machine learning tasks.

iPad Mini with A17 Pro: Apple Pencil Pro and Liquid Retina Display

The new iPad Mini also comes with support for the Apple Pencil Pro. The Apple Pencil Pro features capabilities like a squeeze function to switch tools, precise control over brush orientation, and haptic feedback. Additionally, the iPad Mini maintains the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Apple claims the iPad provides all-day battery life.

iPad Mini Price in India and colour options

The new iPad Mini is available for pre-order in India and will be released on October 23. It starts at Rs 49,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 64,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular version, with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It comes in four colour options: blue, purple, starlight, and space grey. Apple has also introduced a new Smart Folio available in charcoal grey, light violet, denim, and sage for Rs 6,500.

A17 Pro Chip: Performance and connectivity enhancements

The A17 Pro chip brings significant improvements in CPU, GPU, and AI capabilities, enhancing performance for demanding tasks and immersive experiences, including AR applications and high-end gaming. It also gets hardware-accelerated ray tracing. It supports Dynamic Caching and hardware-accelerated mesh shading for better graphics performance. The new iPad Mini supports Wi-Fi 6E, which delivers faster wireless performance, and features eSIM for cellular models, making it easy to manage multiple cellular plans digitally. The USB-C port is now up to 2x faster, offering data transfers up to 10Gbps.

Improved camera system

The camera system has also seen improvements, with a 12MP wide rear camera that supports Smart HDR 4 for natural-looking photos with increased dynamic range. The 12MP Ultra Wide front-facing camera includes support for Centre Stage, ensuring users stay in frame during video calls, making the iPad Mini ideal for communication and content creation. Additionally, the Camera app now features machine-learning capabilities for document scanning and improved photo quality.

How to buy the new iPad mini in India

Customers can purchase the device online from Apple’s official store or through authorised resellers. The new iPad Mini offers an attractive blend of performance, portability, and creativity features, making it a compelling option for users seeking a versatile and powerful tablet experience.

Key features of the new iPad mini

- A17 Pro Chip with 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU for enhanced performance.

- 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display with vibrant colours.

- Support for Apple Pencil Pro for creative tasks.

- Improved camera system with Smart HDR 4 and Centre Stage.

- Available in four colours: blue, purple, starlight, and space grey.

- Prices start at Rs 49,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 64,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.