Apple's AI push continues: Acquires French startup Datakalab specialising in AI, computer vision tech, says report

In a move towards bolstering its artificial intelligence capabilities, tech giant Apple has reportedly acquired Datakalab, a pioneering startup based in Paris, France. Specialising in artificial intelligence compression and cutting-edge computer vision technology, Datakalab's acquisition was recently unveiled by French business magazine Challenges, affirming that the deal was formally concluded in December.

Datakalab, self-described as "experts in low power, runtime efficient, and deep learning algorithms" designed for on-device deployment, has been at the forefront of developing industry-leading compression techniques and adaptable solutions for embedded computer vision. Prior to the acquisition, the company boasted a workforce numbering between 10 to 20 employees.

From insights gleaned from Datakalab's now-defunct website, the company's core focus revolved around the development of sophisticated computer image analysis algorithms tailored for measuring flows in public spaces. Employing rapid transformation of images into anonymised statistical data processed locally within a mere 100 milliseconds, Datakalab adhered staunchly to principles of privacy, ensuring that only statistical data was retained while eschewing any storage of images or personal information.

Datakalab's collaboration with the French government in May 2020 underscored its commitment to societal welfare, as it deployed AI tools within Parisian transportation systems to monitor compliance with face mask mandates. Additionally, the company boasted partnerships with industry heavyweights like Disney, showcasing its versatility and appeal across various sectors.

Though Apple and Datakalab have yet to formally confirm the acquisition, Challenges reported that the deal has been brought to the attention of the European Commission this month. Notably, Datakalab's two founders have not transitioned to Apple, however, several key employees have reportedly made the transition. Datakalab's extensive portfolio of patents, particularly in the realm of AI compression and vision technology, further accentuates the strategic value of the acquisition.

This acquisition aligns seamlessly with Apple's anticipated rollout of advanced AI features set to debut in iOS 18 later this year. Moreover, Datakalab's advancements in vision-based technology present promising synergies with Apple's ambitious Vision Pro initiatives, with potential applications spanning across various Apple products, including enhancements to features such as Photos and Face ID, propelled by Datakalab's advanced facial recognition technology.