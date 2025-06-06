Apple’s App Store drove $1.3 trillion in sales for developers in 2024, with 90% paying no commission

Apple has announced that the global App Store ecosystem facilitated an astonishing $1.3 trillion (approx. ₹108 lakh crore) in developer billings and sales in 2024, according to an independent study conducted by Professor Andrey Fradkin of Boston University and Dr Jessica Burley from Analysis Group. Notably, over 90% of these transactions occurred without developers paying any commission to Apple.

“It’s incredible to see so many developers design great apps, build successful businesses, and reach Apple users around the world,” said Tim Cook, Apple CEO. “This report is a testament to the many ways developers are enriching people’s lives with app and game experiences, while creating opportunity and driving new innovations. We’re proud to support their success.”

The study highlights significant global and regional growth across all three key revenue categories — digital goods and services ($131 billion/₹10.9 lakh crore), physical goods and services (over $1 trillion/₹83 lakh crore), and in-app advertising ($150 billion/₹12.4 lakh crore). The surge in spending on physical goods was particularly strong, driven by increased online food delivery, pickup, and grocery orders.

Spending on digital content creation tools, such as photo and video editing apps, also saw steady growth. Apps like Adobe Photoshop for iPhone and Adobe Lightroom, which won Apple’s 2024 Mac App of the Year award, were cited as examples of this upward trend.

Regionally, the US, China, and Europe all more than doubled their App Store-related billings and sales over the past five years. Mobile payments have become ubiquitous in the U.S., while in China, online grocery shopping expanded over five-fold. Europe saw food delivery and pickup spending more than triple.

In India, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, travel apps stood out as major spending categories.

Apple continues to invest in a range of tools and programs to help developers scale globally. The App Store supports over 40 local currencies and manages taxation across nearly 200 regions. Developers also benefit from testing tools like Xcode, user performance insights via App Analytics, and promotional tools like Product Page Optimisation.

Apple said it prevented more than $9 billion (₹75,000 crore) in fraudulent transactions over the past five years, highlighting its commitment to secure commerce.

Training initiatives also form a key part of Apple’s ecosystem support. Developer Academies and Foundation Programs across the U.S., Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, and other regions are helping students and professionals build skills in coding, design, and AI. These efforts are complemented by online resources like Apple Developer Forums, Pathways, and the Feedback Assistant.

Looking ahead, Apple is set to host developers from around the world during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), offering more than 100 technical sessions, guides, and one-on-one lab opportunities with Apple experts.