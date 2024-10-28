Apple’s big Mac week is here; check list of MacBooks, iMacs launching over the next few days

This week is a big one for Apple fans, as the tech giant is set to launch several new Mac products featuring its powerful M4 chip, starting today. This update marks another major milestone for Apple, following its 2020 switch from Intel chips to its own in-house silicon. The M4 promises to be a big boost for Macs, especially for handling advanced tasks like artificial intelligence and gaming, with improved performance over previous models.

What’s launching this week?

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, expect to see a variety of updated Mac models unveiled over the next few days. Here’s what’s on the list:

24-inch iMac: Set to come with the entry-level M4 chip, providing significant performance improvements for general use and some AI tasks.

Mac mini: This model will be available with both the base M4 and the upgraded M4 Pro chips, offering users more power options.

MacBook Pro: Apple is updating the 16-inch MacBook Pro and both high- and low-end configurations of the 14-inch model, all equipped with higher-performance M4 chips.

M4 chip

Apple’s new M4 chip isn’t just about general speed. According to Gurman, it’s built to power AI tasks and offers features that gamers will appreciate, like ray tracing, which improves graphics for a more realistic experience. The M4 chip’s Neural Engine, a specialised part of the processor for AI, will handle nearly double the operations of its predecessor, capable of 38 trillion operations per second. For comparison, the M3-based iMac and MacBook Pro could handle up to 18 trillion.

With this new chip, the Mac mini will also finally get ray tracing, a major enhancement for creating lifelike visuals — great news for gamers.

Performance boosts

For users moving from older models, especially those using M1 or Intel-based Macs, the M4 promises a noticeable improvement in speed. While the jump from M3 to M4 is not massive, it’s expected to be meaningful for CPU performance.

Apple is also bumping up memory options: many lower-end Macs will come with 16GB of RAM as standard, a likely move to support AI functions that require significant memory.

Redesigned Mac Mini

Apple is giving the Mac mini a fresh look, making it smaller and more powerful. This compact model will have two ports on the front (similar to the Mac Studio) and up to three more on the back. For Apple’s silicon-powered Macs, it’s set to be one of the most powerful versions yet.

Meanwhile, the iMac and MacBook Pro lines are seeing refreshes, with the iMac moving to the M4 chip just a year after adopting the M3. Apple’s aim seems clear: to upgrade all Macs with the M4, unifying the lineup around this powerful chip in its push towards AI-driven computing.

Apple’s unusual launch strategy

In a break from its usual pattern, Apple is rolling out these announcements over three days, culminating in in-person sessions in Los Angeles. Select media and content creators were privately invited last week to get hands-on time with the new products starting Wednesday.

According to the report, expect Apple to unveil these Macs across Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, followed by direct interactions with the press at the final event. This approach echoes a similar launch pattern in 2019 when Apple unveiled iPads, iMacs, and AirPods over consecutive days.