Apple’s iOS 18 brings inclusive festivities to Diwali, from eye-tracking to music haptics

As Diwali approaches, Apple is highlighting its latest accessibility features designed to ensure everyone, regardless of physical or cognitive challenges, can enjoy the festival’s vibrancy. By bringing together inclusive tech and Diwali’s spirit of connection, Apple’s iOS 18 and iPhone 16 make celebrating more accessible than ever.

Live Speech for Seamless Communication

Diwali is about connecting with family and friends, but for those with speech impairments, this can be challenging. With Live Speech, Apple offers a solution that transforms typed phrases or preset responses into spoken words. Whether on a phone call or in a festive gathering, users can participate in conversations effortlessly, letting them connect with loved ones in real-time.

Eye-Tracking Support: Control Without Hands

During the often bustling season of Diwali, those with limited mobility can face difficulties in using their phones. iPhone 16’s support for third-party eye-tracking technology offers a hands-free experience, allowing users to message friends, capture moments, and navigate apps with just a glance. This empowers users to share in the joy and document memories with ease.

Music Haptics is a new way for users who are deaf or hard of hearing to experience music on iPhone.

Enhanced Vision Tools: Celebrating the Colours of Diwali

For people with low vision, Diwali’s stunning visuals can sometimes be inaccessible. Apple’s iOS 18 brings features like Magnifier and customisable display settings, ensuring users can fully enjoy the beauty of diyas, colourful rangolis, and fireworks. The People Detection feature further supports safe navigation through crowded areas, enhancing independence and participation in the celebrations.

Feel the Beat with Music Haptics

Diwali celebrations are filled with music and dancing. With Apple’s Music Haptics feature, users who are deaf or hard of hearing can experience the rhythm of festive beats through subtle vibrations. The feature adds an immersive layer, letting users feel the pulse of music through their iPhone, bringing them closer to the celebrations around them.