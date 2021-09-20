Apple’s iOS 15 update to be available from today; check features, compatible iPhones, other details

Apple is going to release the latest version of its operating system iOS 15 today, September 20. The new Apple operating system will be available for download in India from 10:30 PM IST. iOS 15 was first unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference held earlier this year.

The iPhones that will be able to install and run on iOS 15 include: -

iPhone 13 lineup (iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max)

iPhone 12 lineup (iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max)

iPhone 11 lineup (iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max)

iPhone X lineup (iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max)

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE (first and second generation)

iPod Touch (seventh generation).

The all new iPhone iOS 15 comes packed with new features that will let users to connect, focus and do much more with their iPhones.

“iOS 15 is packed with new features that help you connect with others, be more present and in the moment, explore the world and use the powerful intelligence to do more with iPhone than ever before,” Apple mentioned on its website.

After installing these updates, Apple users can invite Android and PC users for a FaceTime chat which is safeguarded with end-to-end encryption just like any other FaceTime call.

Improvements in the iMessage feature will make it easier to keep a track of the links and photos the users receive. Among the gamut of updates offered by Apple is the Smart Folders feature where users can add tags to their notes so that they can easily slot their notes in one place.

With the latest Apple iOS update, users will be alerted every time they tap the mute button. This will allow users to block pixels that allow marketing companies to know the time of opening an email and the duration it was open for. These pixels are usually hidden within emails.

iOS 15 has over 100 new emoji combos. The all new Apple operating system also has a Memoji feature that allows users to express themselves using stickers.

Users can also access directions with specifications to get precise arrival or departure times through the new Apple Maps feature.

