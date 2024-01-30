Apple’s iOS 18 may be the 'biggest’ software update in iPhone history, says report; see expected features

Apple's highly anticipated iOS 18 software update is poised to make waves, potentially marking a significant milestone in the tech giant's history.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has hinted at the magnitude of the forthcoming update, suggesting it could be "the biggest" yet from Apple. Gurman, in his recent Power On newsletter, shared insights gleaned from within Apple, indicating that iOS 18 is being internally hailed as a monumental leap forward.

The revelation has sparked excitement ahead of Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), scheduled for June, where the update is expected to be officially announced.

The buzz surrounding iOS 18 intensified following his earlier reports, which hinted at Apple's ambition for the update to be both innovative and compelling, surpassing previous iterations in scope and impact.

While specific details remain under wraps, Gurman previously alluded to key enhancements, including a revamped Siri powered by cutting-edge AI technology. Additionally, improvements to Siri and the Messages app, such as enhanced auto-completion features, are anticipated. Apple Music enthusiasts can also look forward to auto-generated playlists, a feature that mirrors Spotify's offerings.

Furthermore, Apple is reportedly exploring the integration of generative AI into its development tools, potentially streamlining the app development process. Productivity apps like Pages and Keynote are slated to receive updates harnessing the power of generative AI.

The iOS 18 update may incorporate RCS (Rich Communication Services) support, aligning with Apple's commitment to enhancing messaging capabilities. Apple's decision to embrace RCS follows mounting pressure from consumers for greater interoperability across messaging platforms. However, Apple has clarified that messages originating from Android devices will continue to display as green bubbles on iPhones, despite the adoption of RCS.