Apple's new iPhone SE with a new design may launch as early as next week: Report

Apple's next iPhone SE could be unveiled sooner than expected, possibly next week. The new model promises a significant redesign and will be the first to feature an Apple-made modem.

Apple's next iPhone SE might arrive sooner than expected, with reports suggesting an announcement as early as next week. Previously, a 2025 launch was anticipated, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman indicates sales could begin later this month. Unlike major product launches, this may not involve an event and could be revealed via a press release, similar to the iPad Mini's introduction last year.

The iPhone SE, known for its budget-friendly appeal since 2016, is set for a significant redesign. The current model, last updated in 2022, resembles the iPhone 8 with a home button featuring Touch ID. However, the upcoming version is expected to align more with the iPhone 14, boasting a larger, nearly edge-to-edge display and likely adopting Face ID.

Codenamed "V59," this device will reportedly be the first to feature an in-house Apple modem, replacing Qualcomm's version. It is also expected to include the A18 chip, the same processor anticipated for the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. This upgrade could enable the SE to support Apple's latest AI features, such as Writing Tools, Genmoji, and Clean Up, enhancing its longevity alongside infrequent updates.

Another anticipated change is the transition to USB-C, aligning with Apple's shift away from Lightning ports, especially following EU regulations. Pricing is expected to remain similar to the current iPhone SE, starting at $429 / £419 / AU$719, though slight increases have been speculated.

If the iPhone SE is announced next week, it may herald a series of product launches. Bloomberg suggests upcoming Apple devices could include the Powerbeats Pro 2, a MacBook Air with an M4 chip, a new entry-level iPad, and an updated iPad Air. However, these remain speculative until official announcements are made.

Published on: Feb 07, 2025, 7:35 AM IST
