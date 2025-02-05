scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Apple introduces ‘Apple Invites’ app for seamless event planning and sharing

Feedback

Apple introduces ‘Apple Invites’ app for seamless event planning and sharing

Apple’s new invitation app simplifies event planning with integrated RSVP tracking, shared albums, and Apple Music playlists.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Apple Invites Apple Invites

Apple has introduced Apple Invites, a new app designed to make event planning and coordination easier for iPhone users. The app allows users to create custom invitations, share event details, track RSVPs, and collaborate on shared albums and Apple Music playlists. Available now on the App Store and iCloud.com, Apple Invites is exclusive to iCloud+ subscribers for event creation, though anyone can RSVP regardless of whether they use Apple devices.

Related Articles

Apple Invites offers a customisable experience, letting users pick images from their photo library or a curated gallery to personalise invitations. Guests can access event details, directions via Apple Maps, and real-time weather updates, making it easier to plan ahead.

“With Apple Invites, an event comes to life from the moment the invitation is created, and users can share lasting memories even after they get together,” said Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple’s senior director of Worldwide Product Marketing for Apps and iCloud. “Apple Invites brings together capabilities our users already know and love across iPhone, iCloud, and Apple Music, making it easy to plan special events.”

Apple is integrating Apple Intelligence to make invitation creation more intuitive. Users can utilise Image Playground to generate original images based on descriptions, themes, or even existing photos. Additionally, Writing Tools help users craft the perfect invitation wording.

The app provides complete control to hosts, allowing them to:

    •    Track RSVPs in real time.
    •    Share invitations via links.
    •    Control privacy settings, such as choosing whether to display a home address.

For guests, responding to an invitation is simple and hassle-free—they can RSVP directly from the app or via the web, without needing an Apple account or iCloud subscription.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Feb 05, 2025, 8:31 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement