Apple introduces ‘Apple Invites’ app for seamless event planning and sharing

Apple has introduced Apple Invites, a new app designed to make event planning and coordination easier for iPhone users. The app allows users to create custom invitations, share event details, track RSVPs, and collaborate on shared albums and Apple Music playlists. Available now on the App Store and iCloud.com, Apple Invites is exclusive to iCloud+ subscribers for event creation, though anyone can RSVP regardless of whether they use Apple devices.

Apple Invites offers a customisable experience, letting users pick images from their photo library or a curated gallery to personalise invitations. Guests can access event details, directions via Apple Maps, and real-time weather updates, making it easier to plan ahead.

“With Apple Invites, an event comes to life from the moment the invitation is created, and users can share lasting memories even after they get together,” said Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple’s senior director of Worldwide Product Marketing for Apps and iCloud. “Apple Invites brings together capabilities our users already know and love across iPhone, iCloud, and Apple Music, making it easy to plan special events.”

Apple is integrating Apple Intelligence to make invitation creation more intuitive. Users can utilise Image Playground to generate original images based on descriptions, themes, or even existing photos. Additionally, Writing Tools help users craft the perfect invitation wording.

The app provides complete control to hosts, allowing them to:

• Track RSVPs in real time.

• Share invitations via links.

• Control privacy settings, such as choosing whether to display a home address.

For guests, responding to an invitation is simple and hassle-free—they can RSVP directly from the app or via the web, without needing an Apple account or iCloud subscription.