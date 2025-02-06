HDFC Ergo-Zopper’s ‘India Gets Moving’ Apple Watch campaign sparks controversy over denied cashback claims

Zopper’s “India Gets Moving” campaign, launched in collaboration with HDFC Ergo, has come under scrutiny after multiple participants claimed their cashback claims were unfairly denied. The initiative, which promised 100% cashback on an Apple Watch purchase for users who met the required step count, has now turned into a source of frustration for many customers.

The controversy erupted after users who successfully completed their step goals found their cashback claims rejected, with HDFC Ergo citing step count manipulation as the reason. However, several participants insist they accurately tracked their activity and followed all guidelines, raising concerns over the program’s transparency.

The fitness-focused campaign, launched in November 2024, encouraged customers to maintain an active lifestyle by rewarding them with full cashback on an Apple Watch purchase. To qualify, users had to:

• Walk 15,000 steps daily

• Track activity using the Apple Watch

• Accumulate points over time

• Submit a claim upon successful completion

The initiative aimed to promote health and wellness while offering an incentive for users to stay committed to their fitness goals.

Many users took to social media to report that despite meeting the required step count, their claims were rejected without clear justification.

HDFC Ergo responded by stating that it had detected “unusual and suspicious data”, alleging that some users manipulated their step counts by either:

• Handing their Apple Watch to someone else

• Using external tools to falsify steps

However, affected participants argue that they complied with all requirements, used GPS tracking, and even provided additional health data, yet still faced claim denials.

Some users also reported that HDFC Ergo cancelled their insurance policies, further escalating concerns about the credibility of the program.

🧵 Read more in details & discussions on TF Community 👇



“In the case of certain individuals, we came across unusual and suspicious data. Upon conducting a thorough investigation, it was found that there has been manipulation of data by certain participants, which violates the terms and conditions of the programme. As a result, we have been constrained to terminate the policies of certain participants. Similarly, claims of participants where no manipulation was found have been honoured", HDFC Ergo mentioned in the statement to Moneycontrol.

To prevent similar situations in the future, consumers should consider the following:

✅ Read the fine print: Always review the terms and conditions before participating in cashback or reward programs.

✅ Research company track records: Look at past promotional campaigns and customer reviews to assess a company’s reliability.

✅ Document progress: Keep detailed records of activity, including screenshots, GPS logs, and step count history, in case disputes arise.

✅ Be cautious with large purchases: Avoid making high-value purchases solely based on cashback offers, as terms may change unexpectedly.