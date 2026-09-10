Even as Apple expands manufacturing in India, is it pushing prices beyond what most Indians can afford?

Must read: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone Duo price in India: Check all storage variants

Based on the revised prices, consumers in India face price surges of 20% to over 40% across existing and newly announced lineups. The drastic revision raises a pressing economic question: Has Apple priced itself out of reach for the vast majority of Indian buyers, or is it playing a calculated game of luxury positioning?

A breakdown of iPhone’s price hike in India

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The revised iPhone prices for the Indian market reveal an unusual contrast in Apple’s global pricing adjustments. This raises questions about Apple’s India strategy at a time when it is significantly expanding its manufacturing in the country as local rate hikes far outpace the global average.

After the price revision, the iPhone 17 costs Rs 99,900, up from Rs 82,900, showcasing a 20.5% price hike. The iPhone Air now costs Rs 1,49,900, up from Rs 1,19,900, giving a 25% price hike. As far as the new models are concerned, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max launched at a starting price of Rs 1,64,900 and Rs 1,79,900, which is more than Rs 30,000 higher than the previous generation models.

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In contrast, iPhone 18 Pro saw $100 price hikes in North America, which accounts for an 8 to 9% increase. In contrast, Indian buyers are paying nearly a 45% premium over direct dollar conversions. Many are calling the adjustment unusual, as instead of discounting older models after a new launch, Apple increased its listed prices.

On the other hand, the new iPhone Duo has also received an unusual price hike in India compared to the US. In India, the foldable is priced at Rs 2, 99,900, whereas in the US it costs $1,999 ( approx Rs 1,90,164). Therefore, India is paying nearly 58%, higher prices than the US.

Must read: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17e get costlier in India after Apple event: Check new prices

Apple’s Manufacturing expansion in India

Apple's significantly expanded its production scale in India with assembly partners like Foxconn, Pegatron, and the Tata Group. As per reports, Apple manufactured an estimated 55 million iPhones in India in 2025.

It's also expanding its capability with a new Tata Electronics plant in Tamil Nadu for iPhone assembly, and a Foxconn $2.6B Bengaluru plant also started initial operations last year. According to a Reuters report, by late 2026, Apple is reportedly aiming to shift its US iPhone production to India, targeting 60+ million units to be exported from India annually. The Indian government is also pushing Apple to move beyond assembly into component manufacturing. But why is there a steep price hike despite growing local assembly?

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Why is ‘Make in India’ not benefiting consumers?

Despite local assembly and manufacturing expansion plans, it has not translated into lower retail prices for consumers due to several factors like global supply chain pressures, import costs and Apple’s broader profitability strategy. We have listed a few factors why Indian consumers are getting massive price hikes compared to other regions:

Component sourcing continues: Apple has significantly expanded iPhone assembly in India. However, high-value components such as advanced display panels, camera modules, memory chips, and TSMC-manufactured silicon chips are still largely imported.

Now, as a result of global component inflation and memory chip shortages, production costs across the supply chain may have been impacted.

Must read: The iPhone folds! Apple unveils its first-ever foldable ‘iPhone Duo’ at Rs 2,99,900

Foreign exchange and import duties: The rupee is drastically weakening against the US Dollar, which may have compelled Apple to build buffer margins into its regional pricing. Furthermore, non-locally produced items also incur customs and import tariffs.

Premiumisation strategy: Apple has been pushing toward higher-end models globally; the India price structure aligns with that. Prabhu Ram, VP-Industry Research Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR), said "India's aspirational class remains financially confident in its discretionary spending, particularly on premium lifestyle statements — giving Apple greater pricing headroom at the upper end, reinforced by its enduring aspirational appeal in the market," Ram said.

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Ram notes that macro variables and currency pressures play a major role in offsetting savings.

"The pricing of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo reflects factors well beyond component costs, including rupee depreciation, import duties, local tax structures, channel economics, and Apple's assessment of India's affluent consumer spending power," Ram explains. "At the same time, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup faces a 20–22% price increase over previous generations, reflecting greater pass-through of higher memory and semiconductor costs. However, the economics of the 2nm A20 Pro provide Apple with additional pricing headroom on the higher-ASP Pro tier, helping protect margins without necessarily materially dampening core demand."

Can average Indians still afford an iPhone?

A vast majority of working-class Indians will not be able to afford an iPhone upfront. However, Apple may not be expecting upfront cash purchases, as India’s consumer credit market is significantly booming. Many iPhone buyers rely on EMI, trade-ins, bank and cashback offers, and upgrade programs to make the higher upfront cost more manageable and spread payments over time. Therefore, despite price hikes Indian may still be buying iPhones, particularly as financing options and promotional offers can help offset some of the impact of higher retail prices.

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On the other hand, rather than aiming for mass-market volume with its new foldable, Apple is using the device to anchor a new pricing ceiling in India. "Rather than functioning primarily as a near-term volume driver, the Duo establishes a new ultra-premium tier above the traditional Pro Max, serving as a halo product that can drive overall portfolio ASP accretion," Ram noted.

Furthermore, with Apple hiking prices on older models like the iPhone 17 instead of offering traditional discounts, the entry floor has shifted upward. "The broader portfolio architecture could further support Pro demand," He added. "With the base iPhone 17 now positioned at a higher price, consumers may have fewer conventional entry points into the latest-generation iPhone portfolio. The absence of the traditional N-1 price-drop offset could push more aspirational buyers toward the Pro tier, supporting higher portfolio ASPs."