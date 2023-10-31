Apple’s ‘State-Sponsored Attackers’ Alert: Company responds to claims of cyberattacks on Mahua Moitra, Shashi Tharoor, others

Apple has responded to the query about the numerous notifications sent to notable personalities. Politicians like Mahua Moitra, Shashi Tharoor, Pawan Khera, Raghav Chadha, Sitaram Yechury, Asaduddin Owaisi and others.

An Apple spokesperson said, “Apple does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker.”

The statement further said, “Further state-sponsored attackers are very well-funded and sophisticated, and their attacks evolve over time. Detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete. It’s possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected. We are unable to provide information about what causes us to issue threat notifications, as that may help state-sponsored attackers adapt their behavior to evade detection in the future.”

Here are the 5 key takeaways from Apple's response to the threat notifications sent to some users in India:

1. Names no-one: Apple does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker.

2. Sophistication of Attackers: State-sponsored attackers are very well-funded and sophisticated.

3. Evolving Threats: The attacks from these state-sponsored attackers evolve over time.

4. Imperfect Detection: Detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete. It’s possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected.

5. Confidentiality of Detection Methods: Apple is unable to provide information about what causes them to issue threat notifications, as that may help state-sponsored attackers adapt their behavior to evade detection in the future.

