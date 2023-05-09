Ashwini Vaishnaw meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai, discusses India Stack and 'Make in India'

IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday met Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the Google headquarters in California, the US. In a tweet, Vaishnaw said he and Pichai discussed about India Stack and 'Make in India'. “Met Sundar Pichai at Google HQ. Good discussion on India Stack and Make in India program,” the minister tweeted.

