Asus launches 'Drop Zone' service to simplify laptop repairs across India

Asus has introduced a new customer support initiative called "Drop Zone", allowing users to drop off their laptops for repair at Asus Exclusive Stores without having to visit dedicated service centres. The move is aimed at improving accessibility and convenience for customers, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas.

The Drop Zone service has been rolled out in key markets including Delhi, Kolkata, Nagpur, Mumbai, and Coimbatore (Tirupur), with plans to expand to additional regions across India. The company says this initiative will streamline the repair process and reduce service turnaround times.

Through this system, customers can submit their in-warranty Asus laptops at participating stores, where an Asus executive will conduct an initial assessment. Devices are then transferred to a service centre, and the customer is informed once repairs are complete. The device is subsequently returned to the same Drop Zone location for collection.

Asus says the initiative integrates retail and service operations to provide a more transparent and efficient repair process. The company already maintains an extensive service network in India, with over 200 service centres.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group at Asus India, said, “Our commitment extends far beyond the point of purchase, delivering seamless, unparalleled after-sales support that keeps every user empowered. With the Drop Zone initiative, we’re making it easier than ever for customers to keep their laptops in peak condition with easy access.”

In parallel with the Drop Zone rollout, Asus India has launched a service camp in Pune, offering on-site diagnostics and expert guidance as part of its continued customer support efforts. The company also plans to introduce Drop Zones in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in the near future.