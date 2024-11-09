Asus ProArt PZ13 review: A chic, long-lasting 2-in-1 for creative professionals

With Microsoft’s Surface Pro setting a high bar for 2-in-1 devices, Asus’s ProArt PZ13 arrives as a fresh contender in the category, offering a premium design, OLED visuals, and significant battery life. Priced at approximately ₹139,990 in India, the ProArt PZ13 targets creative professionals and tech enthusiasts who need a versatile device that can transition from tablet to laptop seamlessly. By including the keyboard in the base price, Asus has positioned the ProArt PZ13 as a value-packed alternative. Let’s explore how well it performs in various areas and see if it can genuinely rival the established players.

Design and Build Quality: Sleek Yet Sturdy

The Asus ProArt PZ13 adheres to the sleek, minimalistic design philosophy seen in the Surface line but with some unique touches. Crafted from a durable metal unibody with Gorilla Glass protection, it feels both premium and sturdy. It’s incredibly slim at 0.35 inches in tablet mode, making it easy to carry around. With a weight of 0.85 for the tablet alone (1.52kg with the keyboard), it’s highly portable for on-the-go work.

Rather than using an in-built kickstand like the Surface, Asus has opted for a magnetic back cover that doubles as a kickstand. This provides stability, but it’s not without its quirks—the magnetic attachment can be tricky, and the stand struggles to support high viewing angles, requiring the screen to lean back slightly to remain stable.

The keyboard, bundled with the tablet, attaches magnetically via a proprietary connector, ensuring a solid connection most of the time. The keyboard cover includes a flexible strip that allows the keyboard to lay flat regardless of the screen angle. Although Asus skips a stylus in the standard package, the keyboard and back cover being included make it a more budget-friendly choice than some competitors.

Display: Vibrant OLED with Minor Reflectivity

The 13.3-inch OLED display is one of the PZ13’s standout features. With a resolution of 2880 x 1600 pixels and 100% DCI-P3 coverage, this display is well-suited for creative tasks that require precise colour accuracy. The OLED panel produces deep blacks and vibrant colours, making content, whether it’s a video or graphic design work, appear rich and lifelike.

Brightness peaks at 405 nits, which is adequate for most indoor settings but can pose challenges in very bright conditions due to the screen’s glossy finish. Asus has optimized it for visual tasks, but those who work outdoors frequently might find the reflections slightly distracting. The display also supports Dolby Vision, adding value for streaming and viewing HDR content, though many streaming services still limit HDR on PCs.

Performance: Great for Everyday Tasks but Not a Powerhouse

Under the hood, the ProArt PZ13 is powered by the Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. While Snapdragon’s efficiency is a bonus for battery life, the processor lags behind higher-end Intel and AMD counterparts in raw computing power. This makes it a solid choice for tasks like web browsing, document editing, and media consumption, but it struggles with heavier multitasking or applications like video editing that require intensive processing.

Benchmarks reflect these limitations. In Cinebench R24, which can run natively on ARM, the ProArt PZ13 achieves decent single-core performance, scoring 107, placing it just above Intel’s Core Ultra 7 155H in single-thread tasks. However, multi-core scores show it trailing by around 12% compared to similarly priced Intel and AMD models.

For creative professionals, this performance level is sufficient for lighter photo editing or design work. However, those who require more robust multitasking and speed, especially in video or 3D rendering, may find this device somewhat underpowered.

Graphics: Competent for Basic Visuals, Less So for Gaming

The Adreno graphics included in the Snapdragon chip can handle basic visual tasks effectively. The ProArt PZ13’s GPU performance aligns well with its target audience of creators and casual users. It performs adequately in light graphic design, image editing, and even some 720p and 1080p video playback.

In tests with 3DMark TimeSpy, the ProArt PZ13 scored around 2,800, below Intel’s integrated Iris Xe or AMD’s RDNA 3.5 iGPUs. While it won’t replace a dedicated graphics laptop or gaming device, it’s sufficient for basic tasks. Casual gaming is possible on lower settings, but performance won’t satisfy those seeking high frame rates.

Battery Life: Long-Lasting and Efficient

One area where the ProArt PZ13 excels is battery life, thanks to its 70Wh battery and the efficiency of the Snapdragon processor. It lasted over 16 hours in video playback tests, outperforming several competitors, including some Intel-based 2-in-1s. The OLED panel’s ability to turn off pixels for black letterboxes in videos further helps conserve power, a feature unique to OLEDs.

For day-to-day tasks like document editing, browsing, and light multitasking, the ProArt PZ13 can comfortably last up to 20 hours on a single charge, making it ideal for users who need long-lasting battery life without frequent recharging.

Keyboard and Trackpad: Functional but with Quirks

The keyboard cover that comes bundled with the ProArt PZ13 is thin and lightweight, adding minimal bulk. Key travel is moderate, with a tactile feel that’s comfortable enough for extended typing sessions. However, there are a few quirks—at times, the keyboard lost connection to the tablet, requiring a quick reset to restore functionality. Additionally, while the backlighting is useful, it doesn’t always illuminate the keycaps evenly.

The trackpad is responsive and large for a keyboard cover, featuring gesture controls along the edges for adjusting volume, brightness, and media playback. These controls are convenient, but they occasionally overlap with other functions, causing minor usability issues. The keyboard and trackpad work well on stable surfaces but may feel awkward when used on softer surfaces like a bed or a lap.

Audio and Webcam: Mixed Performance

The quad-speaker setup on the ProArt PZ13 is loud but falls short in audio quality. At higher volumes, audio distorts slightly, especially in music playback. For voice-centric content like calls or streaming, the sound quality is adequate but lacks depth. Despite Dolby Atmos support, the audio experience feels underwhelming compared to the visual quality of the display.

The 5MP front camera offers decent clarity and performs well under average lighting. It’s sufficient for video calls and basic video capture, although it doesn’t match the quality of high-end laptop webcams. A rear 13MP camera is also included, but its performance is limited, especially in low-light conditions, where noise becomes apparent.

Connectivity: Sufficient but Limited Ports

The ProArt PZ13 has a limited selection of ports, typical for a tablet-first device. Two USB 4.0 Type-C ports handle most connectivity needs, with one doubling as a charging port. A full-size SD card reader is a welcome addition for photographers or creators who frequently transfer files. However, the lack of a headphone jack and standard USB-A port means users may need adapters or hubs for expanded connectivity.

Wireless options are strong, with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 providing fast, stable connections. While the port selection is adequate for a 2-in-1, users who rely heavily on wired peripherals might find it restrictive.

Verdict: A Stylish and Efficient 2-in-1, but Limited in Power

The Asus ProArt PZ13 positions itself as a stylish, versatile 2-in-1 that combines a sharp OLED display, long battery life, and the convenience of tablet functionality with an included keyboard. Priced at ₹139,990, it’s a value-conscious choice for those who want a premium tablet experience without the added cost of a separate keyboard.

However, while it handles everyday tasks smoothly, the ProArt PZ13’s Snapdragon processor lags behind Intel and AMD counterparts in heavy multitasking and intensive creative work. Its beautiful display and versatile form factor make it well-suited for users who prioritize aesthetics, portability, and battery life over raw power. For content consumption, light creative tasks, and general productivity, the Asus ProArt PZ13 is a strong contender. But for those who need serious processing power, other options in this price range may offer better performance.

In summary, the Asus ProArt PZ13 is an appealing choice for those who appreciate flexibility and a high-quality display. It’s not the powerhouse that professional creators might need, but for those who value design, battery life, and portability, this 2-in-1 makes a compelling case.