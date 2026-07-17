Asus teases a new device launch, and it's not a laptop; Meet the new Asus Pad

Asus, a Taiwan-based computer hardware and consumer electronics company, has announced the launch of an Android tablet called the Asus Pad. The announcement marks a comeback for Asus’s tablet series, expanding the company's consumer device portfolio. The Asus Pad was first previewed at Computex 2026; now it will make its India debut on August 6, 2026.

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The company claims that the Asus Pad blend “immersive entertainment, productivity and creativity into an ultra-portable form factor.” Here’s what the Android tablet is said to offer.

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Asus Pad: Specifications and features

Asus Pad flaunts a slim 6.5mm profile and weighs only 523 grams. The tablet features a 12.2-inch dual-layer OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2.8K resolution, and an HDR peak brightness of up to 2000nits. For audio performance, the tablet features a quad-speaker system integrated with Dolby Atmos 360° Cinematic Sound.

Under the hood, the Asus Pad is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is powered by a massive 9,000mAh lithium-polymer battery that supports 45W charging.

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It also includes a 13MP camera on the rear panel and a 5MP front-facing camera. The Asus Pad will run on Android 16, offering the latest Android features, security updates, and an optimised tablet experience.

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It also comes with ASUS GlideX, software that lets you connect the tablet with other devices such as Windows PCs, Macs, Android phones, and iPhones. With these features, you can seamlessly share files, mirror screens, extend your display, or work across multiple devices.

Asus Pad works with the ASUS Pen 2.0 and also comes with Bluetooth keyboard support.

Asus Pad price and availability

The Asus Pad will officially be launched on August 6, 2026, in India. Therefore, the official price of the tablet has not been revealed. After launch, the tablet will be available to purchase on Flipkart, ASUS eShop, and offline retail stores including ASUS and ROG brand stores, Reliance Digital, and others.