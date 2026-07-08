17,625 tablets inspected in less than 3 days: Chinese humanoid robots hit factory milestone

Chinese robotics company AgiBot has claimed a major milestone in industrial automation after completing what it described as the world's first livestream of humanoid robots inspecting an active tablet production line.

Eight humanoid robots worked continuously for more than 64 hours at Longcheer Technology's factory in Nanchang, producing and inspecting 17,625 tablets with a reported 99.99% task success rate, according to a report by The Times of India.

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The six-day livestream was designed to showcase how humanoid robots can function in real manufacturing environments rather than controlled laboratory settings. During the demonstration, the robots reportedly completed 64,828 production-line tasks across multiple manufacturing workflows while working alongside human employees.

The robots handled quality inspection duties on a live production line, where they adapted to changing factory conditions, moving materials and human co-workers without interrupting normal manufacturing operations. The company said the exercise demonstrated the growing maturity of AI-powered humanoid robots for industrial applications, according to The Times of India.

The report noted that the livestream focused on long-duration operation, multi-robot coordination and human-robot collaboration, offering viewers a real-time look at how humanoid robots perform in high-volume manufacturing. Unlike previous demonstrations conducted under controlled conditions, this event took place on an active production line with real production schedules.

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AgiBot said the robots maintained a 99.99% task success rate throughout the demonstration, a figure the company believes highlights the reliability of its AI-powered manufacturing systems. The company added that the event was intended to show that humanoid robots are becoming capable of handling repetitive industrial tasks with high precision and consistency.

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Shanghai, AgiBot develops humanoid robots for industrial and service applications. The company was established by former Huawei engineers Deng Taihua, who serves as CEO, and Peng Zhihui, the company's CTO. AgiBot has been expanding its presence in embodied AI and humanoid robotics, positioning its machines for manufacturing, logistics and other industrial uses.

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