Audi India launches new Q7 SUV with more features starting at Rs 88.66 lakh; check details

Audi India has launched the updated Audi Q7 SUV, featuring a dynamic design and advanced technology. The new model, priced from ₹88.66 lakh (ex-showroom), aims to build on the success of its predecessors, with over 10,000 units sold in India.

The Q7 is available in two variants: Premium Plus and Technology, with prices starting at ₹88.66 lakh and ₹97.81 lakh, respectively. It is equipped with a 3.0L V6 TFSI engine delivering 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque, complemented by 48V mild-hybrid technology. The SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, reaching a top speed of 250 km/h. It also features Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system and adaptive air suspension with seven modes, including off-road.

The design enhancements include a new single-frame grille, redesigned bumpers, Matrix LED headlamps, and sleek R20 alloy wheels. The Q7 is offered in five colours: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Samurai Grey.

Inside, the Q7 provides a luxurious seven-seater layout with options for Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige leather upholstery. It includes the Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, MMI Navigation Plus, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system. Comfort features such as four-zone climate control enhance the cabin experience.

Safety features include Lane Departure Warning, Park Assist Plus, and eight airbags. Additional conveniences comprise adaptive windscreen wipers, a comfort key, and wireless phone charging.

Audi offers a two-year standard warranty with an extension option up to seven years and ten years of complimentary roadside assistance. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, expressed confidence in the Q7's appeal, citing its updated design and robust performance as key attractions.