Axis Bank official support page on X hacked; fraudsters share post on Elon Musk, bitcoin

Axis Bank Support's official handle on X (formerly Twitter) has experienced a cyberattack. The official page has removed the name of the account and replaced it with a full stop. Additionally, the page also shared a post about a crypto event and a BTC giveaway. The malicious actors have also pinned the post on the page.

Axis Bank acknowledged the issue claiming that they are investigating the matter. In a post on X, the official account stated, "We are currently investigating a possible hack of our support handle @AxisBankSupport. We are taking steps to resolve the issue at the earliest. Please ignore the following post and do not click on any unverified links."



They further added, "Axis Bank does not ask for personal security details related to your Internet banking or phone banking passwords, OTP, PIN on email, phone or otherwise. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. We thank you for your understanding and support."