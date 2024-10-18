Bain & Company deepens partnership with OpenAI to accelerate AI solutions

Bain & Company, a leading global management consulting firm, has announced an expanded partnership with OpenAI, the renowned artificial intelligence research company behind ChatGPT and other cutting-edge AI models like GPT-4o and OpenAI o1. This collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of AI solutions in top companies worldwide.

Bain and OpenAI have been collaborating since 2022, with a global services alliance announced in early 2023. Bain has already deployed OpenAI platforms, including ChatGPT Enterprise, for its employees globally, leading to the development of innovative AI applications that enhance productivity.

The expanded partnership will leverage Bain's strategic expertise and deep understanding of AI implementation, combined with OpenAI's groundbreaking AI capabilities, to deliver tailored solutions across various industries.

"At Bain, we’ve seen the power of our partnership with OpenAI as we work together with clients and within our own business as well," said Christophe De Vusser, Bain’s Worldwide Managing Partner. "We’ve unlocked transformative results, driving innovation and creating lasting value. With this expanded collaboration, we will further push the boundaries, leading the way in reshaping industries and delivering even greater impact.”

Bain is investing in establishing a dedicated OpenAI Center of Excellence (CoE) to drive AI innovation and maximise the value of clients' AI investments. The CoE will be staffed with a team of experts equipped with deep technical knowledge and insights into OpenAI's latest innovations.

The initial focus will be on co-developing AI solutions for the retail and healthcare/life sciences sectors, with plans to expand to other industries in the future. The CoE will leverage OpenAI's advanced technologies, including multi-modal, real-time, and reasoning applications, to create bespoke solutions for clients.

The expanded partnership builds on the successful collaborations between Bain and OpenAI, including projects with The Coca-Cola Company and Amgen.

"We’re building on our partnership with Bain to turn cutting-edge AI into real, impactful results for enterprises across multiple industries," said Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI. "We want to make sure businesses lean into the full scale of the opportunity to operate more efficiently, better serve customers, and propel a new wave of innovation.”