'Bard not trained on any data from ChatGPT': Google denies using OpenAI data for training Bard

Google was expected to be at the frontline of the AI revolution but the lukewarm debut of Bard AI has impacted the company's prospects against immediate competition, OpenAI. Earlier, a report suggested that a former Google AI engineer claimed that the search giant was using data from OpenAI in order to train its own Bard chatbot.

According to a report by The Verge, Google has categorically denied this claim coming from its own former engineer. The company spokesperson, Chris Pappas told the publication that, "Bard is not trained on any data from ShareGPT or ChatGPT.”

Another report from The Information suggests that in an attempt to turn its fortunes around, Google is reportedly launching a new initiative called Gemini. The project will see Google’s DeepMind division collaborating with the Google Brain team to outdo OpenAI.

Former Google Engineer Joined OpenAI

The report also claims that former Google AI engineer Jacob Devlin left the company to join OpenAI after warning Google against using ChatGPT data. Devlin argued that doing so would violate OpenAI’s terms of service and result in similar answers. Reportedly, Google stopped using the data following Devlin’s warnings.

Whether or not Google used the data remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that the tech giant is pulling out all the stops to improve its AI chatbot technology - even enlisting the help of DeepMind.

