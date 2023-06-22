Battle of the Billionaires: Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg may soon fight in a cage match...for real!

How would you imagine Tesla CEO Elon Musk meeting Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg? Now think of the exact opposite. The two of the biggest tech billionaires in the world have engaged in a social media spat that could potentially lead to an actual physical face-off. The playful banter started when Musk mocked Meta's potential Twitter competitor, prompting Zuckerberg to challenge him to a fight.

Musk's initial tweet took a dig at Zuckerberg, expressing his concerns about Meta's dominance. He jokingly suggested a cage match, only to be met with a surprising response from Zuckerberg, who posted Musk's tweet on Instagram and declared, "send me location."

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

While the world is still trying to determine whether this exchange is serious or simply a playful exchange between billionaires, Musk's recent response has fueled speculation. In just two words, he suggested the famous Las Vegas Octagon as the battleground for their potential clash.

The rivalry between the two tech titans has been brewing, with Musk taking playful jabs at Zuckerberg over Meta's upcoming Twitter competitor. The banter intensified during a Meta internal meeting, where the desire for a "sanely run" Twitter alternative was discussed.

But who'll win?

Both opponents are quite different when it comes to physicality. Musk, aged 51, holds the advantage with his larger stature. Mark Zuckerberg on the other hand may be smaller in size but he has age on his side. The 39-year-old has also been showcasing his martial arts skills, participating in Jiu-Jitsu tournaments and conquering intense workouts like the "Murph Challenge."

Also read: Meta CEO wows internet by completing 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, 2-mile run in under 40 mins

While it remains uncertain if this match will ever come to fruition, the anticipation is building. Considering that Musk is a part of this equation, there's a high chance of witnessing some kind of a showdown, be it corporate or a physical fight.

Also read: Mark Zuckerberg bags gold, silver medals in his first Jiu-Jitsu tournament; check pics here