Belkin expands wireless charging portfolio with four new Qi2 products in India

Belkin has launched a new range of wireless charging products in India, featuring the latest Qi2 technology. The newly introduced lineup is compatible with devices including the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

The company’s new offerings include the 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Travel Pad, the 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, the 3-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Wireless Charger, and a 10,000mAh Magnetic Power Bank. All devices in the series support up to 15W wireless charging through the Qi2 standard.

The 3-in-1 Travel Pad is tailored for portability, with a foldable structure and accompanying travel case.

The Wireless Charging Stand is positioned as a solution for desk setups, offering adjustable tilt and a compact base for ease of use.

Meanwhile, the Foldable Wireless Charger provides charging capabilities for multiple devices in a sleek and portable format, supporting 15W charging for smartphones and 5W for accessories such as Apple Watch and AirPods.

The Magnetic Power Bank, which also delivers 15W wireless charging, includes a kickstand to enable media consumption while charging. With a 10,000mAh capacity, the device is aimed at users seeking on-the-go charging solutions.

All four products come with a two-year warranty and are covered by a Connected Equipment Warranty (CEW) of up to ₹2,00,000. Under this scheme, Belkin will cover repair costs if a device is damaged while using one of its wireless chargers.

The Qi2-enabled devices are available for purchase via Belkin India’s official website and Amazon.