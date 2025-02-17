Belkin introduces SoundForm Rhythm true wireless earbuds in India for ₹2,499

Belkin has launched its latest SoundForm Rhythm True Wireless Earbuds in India, offering Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), and a long-lasting battery. The new earbuds are priced at ₹2,499.

Key Features

Belkin says that the SoundForm Rhythm earbuds provide a total battery life of up to 28 hours, with 8 hours of continuous playback per charge and an additional 20 hours from the charging case. They come with USB-C fast-charging enabling 90 minutes of runtime with just a 10-minute charge.

The buds also have dual device connectivity, which means they can connect to two devices at the same time. Belkin has also added Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) in the buds to reduce background noise and enhance call clarity.

The SoundForm Rhythm earbuds feature an IPX5 water resistance rating for enhanced durability, protecting them from sweat and splashes. Belkin mentions that the company has also tested the charging case and earbuds to withstand accidental drops.

Pricing and Availability

Belkin has positioned the SoundForm Rhythm earbuds as an affordable option in the market, pricing them at ₹2499. The earbuds are available through Amazon and Belkin's offline retailers.

Additionally, Belkin is also providing a two-year warranty with the product. The packaging is entirely plastic-free, in line with the company’s sustainability initiatives.