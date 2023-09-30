Bengaluru: Apple India service centre ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to customer for iPhone 13 fiasco

A resident of Frazer Town in Bengaluru, Awez Khan, successfully obtained a compensation of Rs 1 lakh from an Apple India service centre, according to a report in the Times of India. This compensation came as a result of alleged damage caused to his iPhone 13 device.

Khan, a 30-year-old, had purchased an iPhone 13 in October 2021, complete with a one-year warranty. Several months later, he encountered issues with both the battery and speaker. Seeking assistance, he visited the Indiranagar service centre in the eastern part of the city in August 2022.

At the service centre, he was assured that the problem could be resolved, and he would receive his phone back within a week. However, after a few days, he received a call claiming the issue had been resolved and he could retrieve his iPhone.

Upon visiting the service centre to collect his device, Khan discovered that the iPhone was still malfunctioning. Despite promising to reexamine the device, the service centre did not respond to Khan for two weeks.

Later, iPhone representatives informed him that a glue-like substance had been discovered on the device's outer mesh, and this issue was not covered by the one-year warranty. Despite sending several emails to Apple's representatives, Khan received no response.

In October 2022, Khan sent a legal notice, which went unanswered. In December, he proceeded to file a complaint with the local district consumer disputes redressal commission.

Subsequently, a city consumer court heard his case and recently ordered Apple to pay him a compensation of Rs 79,900, along with interest, and an additional Rs 20,000 to account for the hardships he endured as a result of this ordeal.

