Bengaluru techies may end up explaining their traffic violations to their bosses, here’s why

In an innovative approach to traffic management, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have decided to take stringent measures against tech professionals who violate traffic rules. The traffic police have observed a significant number of traffic violations, particularly by techies who, in their haste to reach their destinations, often end up jumping traffic signals or exceeding speed limits.

According to a report by HT Auto, to address this issue, the traffic police are testing a new pilot project. They have decided to notify the employers of the violators about the employees’ traffic violations. This initiative is aimed at instilling a sense of responsibility among the tech professionals and ensuring adherence to traffic rules for the safety of all road users.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police believe that this measure will not only help reduce traffic violations but also contribute to a safer and more disciplined traffic environment in the city, which has grown infamous for its slow-moving traffic. The initiative was started in a particular jurisdiction after the traffic police noticed a significant number of traffic violations, especially by techies.

The traffic police are hopeful that the fear of their employers being notified about their traffic violations will deter tech professionals from breaking traffic rules. The report suggests that the pilot is being run in the areas of Whitefield and Outer Ring Road. It may be expanded to other regions if the method is successful at reigning in traffic violations.

