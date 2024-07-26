BenQ W5800 projector review: When picture quality is your only priority (and should be)

The BenQ W5800 is a statement piece for discerning home theatre enthusiasts. This isn't a projector for casual movie nights; it's a dedicated cinematic experience crafted for those who demand the utmost in picture quality, colour accuracy, and contrast. But at a retail price of Rs 6,50,000, does the W5800 justify its premium price tag?

A Home Theater Powerhouse, Inside and Out

The W5800 is a physically imposing projector, larger and heavier than your average DLP model. But this isn't a case of wasted space. The robust chassis houses a sophisticated cooling system that keeps fan noise to a whisper, a crucial feature for immersive movie watching.

The centrally located, high-quality 14-element lens assembly is the star of the show. With a 1.6x zoom and generous horizontal and vertical lens shift, the W5800 offers installation flexibility that's essential for dedicated home theatre setups.

Colour Accuracy That Wows, Straight Out of the Box

BenQ's CinematicColor technology is renowned for its colour accuracy, and the W5800 doesn't disappoint. Capable of reproducing 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, the projector delivers vibrant, film-like colours that capture the nuances of cinematic visuals.

To ensure maximum colour accuracy, BenQ calibrates each W5800 before it leaves the factory. While some adjustments should still be made to suit your environment (wall colour, screen material), the W5800 provides an excellent starting point.

A professional calibration can further fine-tune the picture, most users will find the out-of-the-box accuracy to be more than satisfactory.

HDR Performance That Impresses

HDR content can be a mixed bag on projectors, but the W5800 handles it with grace. BenQ's HDR-PRO technology combines dynamic tone mapping with the company's Dynamic Black technology to deliver an impactful HDR experience.

By intelligently adjusting the laser light source's output, the W5800 preserves highlight details while maintaining deep black levels, resulting in a picture with impressive depth and clarity.

A Laser Light Source Built for the Long Haul

The W5800 utilises a laser light source, a premium feature known for its longevity and colour accuracy. With a lifespan of up to 20,000 hours at its brightest setting, the W5800 is built to provide years of entertainment. For those seeking even greater longevity, an ECO mode extends the lifespan to an impressive 30,000 hours.

A Focused Approach: Picture Quality Reigns Supreme

Unlike many projectors on the market, the W5800 doesn't try to be everything to everyone. It lacks smart features and built-in speakers, but that's by design. This projector caters to home theatre enthusiasts who already have dedicated sound systems and media players.

"BenQ has always done a great job balancing performance with value," observes the reviewer. "The unit's picture quality and competitive features make it a strong contender in the premium projector market, appealing to home theatre enthusiasts seeking superior performance and value."

Is the BenQ W5800 Right for You?

The BenQ W5800 is a significant investment, but its exceptional picture quality, colour accuracy, and installation flexibility make it a compelling option for serious home theatre enthusiasts. If you're building a dedicated home cinema and prioritise image quality above all else, the W5800 deserves a spot on your shortlist.

Disclosure: Big thanks to Benq for sending over the W5800 for me to test. As always, my opinions are my own, and they're seeing this review for the first time alongside you.