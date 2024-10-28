Best smartphone deals on Dhanteras 2024: Comparing Amazon and Flipkart offers for best discounts

The festive season in India is heating up with Amazon and Flipkart both offering major discounts on smartphones for Dhanteras 2024. Whether you’re a fan of premium Apple models or looking for budget-friendly Androids, both platforms have deals worth checking out. Here's a breakdown to help you decide where to find the best offers.
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024
Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale has some of the season’s best smartphone deals across popular brands like Apple, OnePlus, and Redmi. In addition to significant price drops, Amazon offers perks like exchange discounts, no-cost EMIs, and additional savings on specific bank cards.
Top deals on Amazon
Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale deals
Flipkart’s "#MobilesWaliDiwali" sale brings competitive offers on popular models from Samsung, vivo, realme, and others. Like Amazon, Flipkart is also offering bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers for added savings.
Best smartphone deals on Flipkart
How to choose?
For Apple lovers: Amazon’s deal on the iPhone 13 is currently unmatched, offering it at Rs. 42,999—a significant cut from the original price of Rs. 59,600.
Best mid-range Android: If you're looking for a powerful mid-range Android, the OnePlus 12R at Rs. 37,999 on Amazon and the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G at Rs. 37,999 on Flipkart are solid choices with premium features.
Budget-friendly options: For those on a budget, Flipkart's deals on the vivo T3x 5G and realme 12X 5G provide decent specifications under Rs. 12,000.
Nothing enthusiasts: The Nothing Phone (2a) and CMF Phone 1 are also competitively priced on Flipkart, with discounts bringing the price down to Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively.
