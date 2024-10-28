scorecardresearch
Business Today
Best smartphone deals on Dhanteras 2024: Comparing Amazon and Flipkart offers for best discounts

Best smartphone deals on Dhanteras 2024: Comparing Amazon and Flipkart offers for best discounts

This Dhanteras, Amazon and Flipkart are offering enticing discounts on a range of smartphones. From premium Apple models to budget-friendly Androids, here's how to find the best deals.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Nothing Phone 2a Plus

The festive season in India is heating up with Amazon and Flipkart both offering major discounts on smartphones for Dhanteras 2024. Whether you’re a fan of premium Apple models or looking for budget-friendly Androids, both platforms have deals worth checking out. Here's a breakdown to help you decide where to find the best offers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale has some of the season’s best smartphone deals across popular brands like Apple, OnePlus, and Redmi. In addition to significant price drops, Amazon offers perks like exchange discounts, no-cost EMIs, and additional savings on specific bank cards.

Top deals on Amazon

  • Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Midnight
    Original Price: Rs. 59,600
    Discounted Price: Rs. 42,999
     
  • OnePlus 12R
    Original Price: Rs. 42,999
    Discounted Price: Rs. 37,999 
     
  • realme GT 6T 5G
    Original Price: Rs 33,999
    Discounted Price: Rs 29,999
     
  • OnePlus Nord CE4
    Original Price: Rs. 24,999
    Discounted Price: Rs. 22,999
     
  • iQOO Z9 5G
    Original Price: Rs. 24,999
    Discounted Price: Rs. 18,499
     
  • realme NARZO 70 Pro
    Original Price: Rs. 24,999
    Discounted Price: Rs. 14,999
     
  • iQOO Z9 Lite 5G
    Original Price: Rs. 14,499
    Discounted Price: Rs. 10,498
     
  • Redmi 13C 5G
    Original Price: Rs. 13,999
    Discounted Price: Rs. 8,749

Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale deals

Flipkart’s "#MobilesWaliDiwali" sale brings competitive offers on popular models from Samsung, vivo, realme, and others. Like Amazon, Flipkart is also offering bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers for added savings.

Best smartphone deals on Flipkart

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 5G
    Original Price: Rs. 89,999
    Discounted Price: Rs. 37,999
     
  • Moto G85 5G (8GB)
    Discounted Price: Rs. 15,999
     
  • vivo T3x 5G
    Original Price: Rs. 17,499
    Discounted Price: Rs. 11,249
     
  • realme 12X 5G (6GB | 128GB)
    Original Price: Rs. 17,999
    Discounted Price: Rs. 11,499
     
  • realme P1 5G (6GB | 128GB)
    Discounted Price: Rs. 12,999
     
  • OPPO K12x 5G
    Original Price: Rs. 16,999
    Discounted Price: Rs. 10,999
     
  • Nothing CMF Phone 1 (6GB | 128GB)
    Original Price: Rs. 19,999
    Discounted Price: Rs. 12,999
     
  • Nothing Phone (2a) (8GB | 256GB)
    Discounted Price: Rs. 20,999

How to choose?

For Apple lovers: Amazon’s deal on the iPhone 13 is currently unmatched, offering it at Rs. 42,999—a significant cut from the original price of Rs. 59,600.

Best mid-range Android: If you're looking for a powerful mid-range Android, the OnePlus 12R at Rs. 37,999 on Amazon and the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G at Rs. 37,999 on Flipkart are solid choices with premium features.

Budget-friendly options: For those on a budget, Flipkart's deals on the vivo T3x 5G and realme 12X 5G provide decent specifications under Rs. 12,000.

Nothing enthusiasts: The Nothing Phone (2a) and CMF Phone 1 are also competitively priced on Flipkart, with discounts bringing the price down to Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively.

Published on: Oct 28, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
