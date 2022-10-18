Best smartwatches to buy this Diwali: Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and more

It’s that time of the year when we gear up for Diwali, the festival of lights. And a part of this tradition involves family and friends coming together and pampering loved ones with gifts. How about gifting a smartwatch? It not just shows time but can mirror notifications from the smartphone and also motivates users to stay fit? Here are our top five picks of smartwatches across different price brackets for this festive season.



GOQii Smart Vital 2.0: Rs 3,999

GOQii Smart Vital 2.0





Coming from the smart preventive healthcare company GOQii, its new Smart Vital 2.0 smartwatch features 1.57-inch full-touch colour display with 360 x 320 p resolution. It can measure ECG, body temperature, SpO2, auto sleep tracking and heart rate with up to 7-day battery backup. Just like other fitness bands, it can track activities too. But what’s unique about GOQii is its 3-month personalised coaching and health and life cover.



The 3-month personalised health coaching subscription gives access to certified coaches who will guide and motivate you. It also provides resident doctor consultation, live workout classes by experts, and a digital health locker to store all medical data.

This watch enables you to get a dynamic Health Insurance coverage for up to Rs 5 lakh and life insurance coverage of up to Rs 1 lakh depending on the active lifestyle & monthly health score, in partnership with Kotak General Insurance and Kotak Life Insurance. It is a combination of GOQii’s preventive healthcare ecosystem and Smart Technology that helps improve the Health SAFE (Sedentary, Active, Fit, Elite) score, increasing health & life insurance coverage.





OnePlus Nord: Rs 4,999



Don’t wish to spend a considerable sum on a smartwatch but are looking for something beyond the offerings from Noise and BoAt? Consider the Nord smartwatch from OnePlus. The build quality of the Watch is rather premium for the ask, minus the quality of the strap. It features a 1.78-inch HD AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.



Focusing on fitness, it comes with an inbuilt GPS and can track 105 sports. With stress and oxygen monitoring becoming important, OnePlus has also added these two features. The OnePlus Nord watch is IP68 certified, supports Bluetooth 5.2 for pairing with Android and iOS devices and has a 230mAh battery, which OnePlus claims can last up to 10 days.



Fitbit Versa 4: Rs 20,499

Fitbit Versa 4

Coming from Fitbit, the leader in the fitness space, this new smartwatch features an AMOLED touchscreen. It can track 40 exercise modes and shows real-time stats during exercise. It has a daily readiness score, built-in GPS and workout intensity map, and Active Zone Minutes for better fitness results. It not just tracks sleep but shows a personalised sleep profile, daily sleep stages & sleep score, and a smart wake alarm and do not disturb mode. Other features onboard include daily stress Management Score, reflection logging, SpO2, health metrics dashboard, guided breathing sessions, menstrual health tracking and mindfulness content.

It also includes 6-month Premium membership for deeper insights & guidance, exclusive workouts, and mindfulness sessions.





Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (Bluetooth): Rs 44,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro

If you are looking for a traditional-looking watch with the functionality of a smartwatch, nothing beats the all-new Samsung Galaxy 5 Pro. This 45mm watch features a 1.4-inch 450x450 Super AMOLED, Full Colour, Always-On Display. It sports Sapphire Crystal for better wear and tear; a durable titanium casing and an all-new D-Buckle Sport Band that makes it look premium and comfortable to use for a longer duration. You can add traditional third-party watch faces too.



Created for those who love outdoor activities like hiking, cycling and more, the BioActive Sensor onboard uses a single unique chip that combines three powerful health sensors – Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Signal and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis – for extensive readings that include heart rate, blood oxygen level, and even stress level. Focusing on a good night's rest helps understand sleep patterns through Sleep Scores that monitor stages of sleep along with snore detection and blood oxygen levels. But this will work only with Android smartphones.



Apple Watch Series 8: Rs 45,900

Apple Watch Series 8





If you belong to the Apple ecosystem and are looking for a seamless experience, the new Apple Watch Series 8 should be your pick. Available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and apps and can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen, track various workouts, including Yoga, and has got new features such as crash detection. This smartwatch is ideal for women as the temperature sensor tracks temperature changes as minute as 0.1 degree Celsius, and monitoring body temperature overnight can give insights into the ovulation cycle. This data is encrypted on the watch itself. Apple says utilising the new temperature-sensing capabilities in Apple Watch Series 8; users can receive retrospective ovulation estimates. Knowing when ovulation has occurred can be helpful for family planning.

And to keep you connected for even longer, there is a new Low Power Mode that can extend battery life to 36 hours for the watch with an iPhone present. This new mode temporarily disables or limits select sensors and features, including the Always-On Retina display, workout AutoStart, heart health notifications, and more.

