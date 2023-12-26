‘Better ChatGPT, AGI, woke control’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reveals top user requests for 2024

OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, has unveiled a comprehensive list of top demands from ChatGPT users, highlighting their aspirations for technological advancements in the upcoming year.

The twelve pivotal requests encompass a spectrum of innovations, including the development of GPT-5, strides towards achieving Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), enhancements in voice modulation capabilities, refining the control over wokeness/behaviour, among others. Altman conveyed this compilation via a post on X, shedding light on the community's fervent desire for progress.

“Some common requests: AGI (a little patience please), GPT-5, better voice mode, higher rate limits, better GPTs, better reasoning, control over degree of wokeness/behaviour, video, personalisation, better browsing, ’sign in with openai’ and open source,” stated Altman in his communication on X.

Altman affirmed a commitment to continued engagement, asserting, "We are dedicated to reviewing and striving to fulfil as many requests as possible, alongside our enthusiasm for unmentioned projects we're excited about."

thanks a lot for these! some common requests:



AGI (a little patience please)

GPT-5

better voice mode

higher rate limits

better GPTs

better reasoning

control over degree of wokeness/behavior

video

personalization

better browsing

'sign in with openai'

open source https://t.co/5cyHwu4Mj2 — Sam Altman (@sama) December 23, 2023

The concept of AGI, an abbreviation for Artificial General Intelligence, delineates an intelligent system possessing comprehensive knowledge and cognitive capabilities within computer science.

In a recent conversation with Time magazine, Altman emphasised the monumental impact of AGI, labelling it as humanity's most potent technological innovation to date.

“We have to make changes. We always said that we didn’t want AGI to be controlled by a small set of people, we wanted it to be democratised. And we clearly got that wrong. So I think if we don't improve our governance structure, if we don’t improve the way we interact with the world, people shouldn’t (trust OpenAI). But we’re very motivated to improve that,” Altman expressed, highlighting the imperative need for governance evolution and global engagement.

OpenAI introduced its cutting-edge GPT-4 Turbo language model during its inaugural developer conference in November, indicating the company's steadfast commitment to technological advancements.

Altman shared his perspective on AGI's potential, remarking, "I think AGI will be the most powerful technology humanity has yet invented, particularly in democratising access to information globally.”