‘Beyond artificial intelligence’: Apple Intelligence announced at WWDC 2024

Apple has announced the new Apple Intelligence which it claims will be beyond just artificial intelligence. Your iPhones can prioritise your notifications. Writing tools can summarise, correct, and provide suggestions. It will be available across different applications.

Apple Intelligence will be able to take 'action' on your behalf. You can ask it to open specific files, play podcasts audio sent by a contact, and more. Apple Intelligence will be able to look at the context and respond accordingly. The Apple Intelligence will be able to cross-link information to provide relevant responses.

Apple Silicon will enable on-device Apple Intelligence. The new on-device features will be available on A17 Pro and other devices powered by M-series products.

Private cloud compute has also been announced that uses servers created using Apple Silicon. The company claims the server can operate transparently and ensures that data is never stored.

Apple intelligence will enable Siri to provide much smarter responses. It can cross reference between different platforms and apps to provide relevant information. This update will be the biggest ever for the Apple virtual assistant, known for lack of usefulness before this update.

Apple Intelligence will also be available while typing across all applications. It will be able to summarise and explain the text. It can even access your emails to understand your events and calendar.

Image Playground

Apple will allow users to generate images by selecting different image categories and then select from different options. The Image Playground will be available on Messages, Keynote and Freeform. Apple claims that the images will be produced using on-device AI.

Apple Intelligence Availability

Apple Intelligence will be coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPad and Macs with M1 and later. This will lock out most of the iPhones that are on sale on Apple's website, excluding the two flagship Pro models.