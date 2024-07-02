Beyond code: Microsoft's Charu Srinivasan on mentorship, AI ethics, and empowering women in tech

Charu Srinivasan, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft, isn't just coding the future—she's architecting it. As the driving force behind Azure Core and Cloud and AI initiatives, Srinivasan brings decades of experience to a role that transcends the digital realm. For her, success isn't just about product launches or lines of code; it's about the lives empowered by technology. Her mission: to ensure that the future of tech is built by diverse voices, guided by ethical AI, and accessible to all.

In this exclusive interview with Tech Today's Pranav Dixit, Srinivasan opens up about her journey as a woman in tech, the importance of mentorship, and Microsoft's commitment to shaping a more inclusive and responsible AI landscape.

Mentorship: A Legacy of Empowerment

Srinivasan's dedication to mentorship is deeply personal. Having witnessed firsthand the challenges women face navigating the tech industry, she's committed to paying it forward. "Throughout my career, I have benefitted immensely from my mentors and allies," she shares. "For me, paying it forward through mentoring has been close to my heart for years."

Her approach is rooted in empowerment, encouraging mentees to silence their inner critics and unlock their full potential. She champions initiatives like Microsoft's WISE (Women in Software Engineering) mentoring program, which connects female students with industry role models and provides them with invaluable hands-on experience. Starting with just 10 women in India, WISE has now expanded to Africa, impacting the lives of over 200 aspiring tech professionals.

Microsoft: Cultivating a Culture of Mentorship and Growth

Srinivasan emphasises that mentorship isn't just an individual responsibility at Microsoft; it's woven into the very fabric of the company's culture. "Being a mentor is integral to our culture at Microsoft and deeply rooted in the notion of a growth mindset," she explains. This culture of continuous learning and development, coupled with a strong emphasis on empathy and active listening, creates a fertile ground for mentorship to thrive.

Building Responsible AI: A Collective Imperative

The conversation shifts to AI, a technology rapidly transforming our world. Srinivasan is acutely aware of the ethical implications. "It is so important to build AI systems that are responsible by design," she states. "Safety, security, fairness – these cannot be afterthoughts."

She outlines Microsoft's six core principles for responsible AI development, emphasising fairness, reliability, privacy, inclusivity, transparency, and accountability. These principles are not mere words on paper; they are embedded in Microsoft's AI development processes and championed by dedicated teams.

Srinivasan highlights projects like Jugalbandi, a generative AI chatbot providing government assistance in multiple Indian languages, and Karya, which creates language datasets while generating employment opportunities in rural areas. These initiatives exemplify Microsoft's commitment to leveraging AI for social good.

The Power of Inclusion: Why Diverse Voices Matter

For Srinivasan, building responsible AI is intrinsically linked to inclusion. "AI should not be a black box," she asserts. "By shedding light on how AI models are built and how they make decisions, we are fostering a culture of transparency that empowers users and builds confidence in the technology we create."

She believes that women are essential to this mission. "More women in AI means more inclusive systems that reflect the diversity of our society," she says. By encouraging more women to enter the field, we're not just filling a gap, but unlocking a wealth of new ideas and perspectives, ultimately leading to more innovative and equitable AI solutions.

Code Without Barriers: Breaking Down Barriers, Building Up Futures

Srinivasan highlights initiatives like Microsoft's Code Without Barriers (CWB) program, which aims to bridge the gender gap in tech by providing women with access to cloud skills training, mentorship, networking opportunities, and employment support. With over 75,000 women developers benefiting from CWB in India alone, the program is making tangible strides towards creating a more inclusive tech landscape.

Closing the Gap: A Multi-Pronged Approach

Addressing the gender gap in tech requires a multifaceted approach, and Srinivasan outlines the steps Microsoft is taking. From reviewing hiring processes to ensure fairness and inclusivity to expanding recruitment efforts beyond traditional pipelines, Microsoft is actively working to create a more level playing field. Programs like Springboard, which supports women returning to the workforce, further demonstrate their commitment to supporting women throughout their tech careers.

A Culture of Inclusion: Empowering Authentic Selves

Srinivasan emphasises that creating a truly inclusive environment goes beyond policies and programs—it demands a cultural shift. "At Microsoft, our focus is on the lived experiences of people," she states. "We want everyone to bring their authentic selves to work."

This means fostering psychological safety, promoting allyship, and actively dismantling systemic barriers that prevent underrepresented groups from fully participating. By embracing these values, Microsoft is working towards creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to thrive.

The Future of Women in Tech: A Call to Action

Looking ahead, Srinivasan is optimistic about the future of women in tech, but acknowledges that challenges remain. She encourages women to embrace the ever-evolving nature of the industry, continuously learning and adapting their skills to stay ahead of the curve. Her message is clear: "Commit to reinvent."

Srinivasan's vision for the future is one where technology empowers everyone, regardless of gender or background.