Beyond the likes: How's coto building a safe and supportive digital haven for women

A social community and live consultation app designed exclusively for women, meet coto. It aims to create a digital haven where genuine connections, meaningful conversations, and expert guidance thrive. But building a truly safe and inclusive online space, particularly for women, is a formidable challenge. Can coto navigate the complexities of content moderation, privacy concerns, and the ever-present threat of online harassment while fostering a vibrant and supportive community?

I sat down with co-founders Tarun Katial (also CEO) and Aparna Acharekar to explore coto's journey, its innovative features, and its ambitious vision for the future. Their mission, born from a personal experience with online harassment, is to empower women with a platform that prioritises their voices, their safety, and their well-being.

But as coto transitions from its initial growth phase to a monetisation model, questions arise about balancing community ideals with financial sustainability. Can coto achieve its goal of becoming a global support system for women while navigating the complexities of the digital landscape? Let's find out.

PD: Can you tell us about coto's journey and key milestones since its launch early last year?

Tarun Katial: coto's journey started with a personal experience of online harassment that motivated Aparna and me to establish a safer, women-only online community. Launched with a goal to foster creativity, economic empowerment, and a sense of belonging, coto has now grown to over 7,000 active communities and 1 million conversations.

Our latest milestone, live consultations, enables users to connect with experts from diverse fields, including mental health, wellness, relationships, astrology, and tarot, through AI-powered Q&A in real-time via chat, audio, and video. This feature combines community support with digital convenience, offering women 24/7 access to expert guidance while overcoming geographical barriers. Additionally, the platform has launched an AI-powered Q&A feature, making it the first women-only social community app to offer such a capability, empowering them to discuss taboo topics like sex, marital rape, and menstruation.

coto has expanded its reach through strategic brand partnerships and celebrity collaborations. Notable alliances include Pee Safe for personal care discussions, the Mumbai Railway Police for the ‘Sakhi in Khaki’ initiative, and Sirohi to support women artisans and promote sustainability.

In addition, celebrities like Shruti Haasan, Shruti Seth, and Shweta Kawaatra lead communities on coto, addressing sensitive topics such as postpartum depression, mental health, and parenting.

Internationally, coto has achieved remarkable growth in the MENA region, with a 15% month-on-month increase since our launch. Approximately 25% of our users from this region actively drive conversations across diverse categories. We have also collaborated with the Baheya Foundation to raise awareness about early breast cancer examination and formed groundbreaking partnerships with the MENA Women Business Club, the Union for the Mediterranean, and UNIDO PWE. We have partnered with noted Saudi author and JOY award nominee star Abrar Al-Othman to propel our mission forward in Saudi Arabia.

PD: How many users do you currently have on the platform, and what is your strategy for further user acquisition and attracting more community experts?

Tarun Katial: coto has successfully onboarded a vibrant and engaged community, with over 7,000 active communities and 400,000 women on our platform. In our first year, we focused on empowering users to create and organically grow these communities, driving our momentum through sustained and meaningful engagement.

Our expansion has extended from India to key markets in MENA, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and, more recently, Indonesia. Building on this solid foundation, we are now entering the monetisation phase. Our strategy moving forward will focus on larger-scale customer acquisition while steadfastly prioritising growth.

PD: What are some of the latest innovations and technological advancements adopted by your platform to tackle trolling and ensure the safety of women and their data? How do these advancements enhance user experience and platform functionality, particularly in fostering more meaningful interactions and engagement among users?

Tarun Katial: To safeguard women and enhance their experience, we have adopted several innovative technologies. Our platform employs facial recognition for gender verification, ensuring that coto remains a secure, women-only space. This measure significantly reduces the risk of trolling and harassment, allowing women to interact comfortably and confidently.

We utilise AI-powered content moderation algorithms to monitor and remove harmful content in real time, fostering a respectful and positive environment conducive to meaningful and constructive conversations. Additionally, coto offers anonymity options, enabling users to express themselves freely without revealing personal information, which encourages open discussions on sensitive topics.

To further enhance engagement, the platform also utilises AI-driven content personalisation to tailor recommendations based on users’ interests, enhancing engagement and ensuring relevant interactions.

Unlike other platforms that centralise content moderation, coto empowers community creators with the authority to manage their spaces. Each community creator has full moderation rights, allowing them to control the content and membership within their communities. This decentralisation of moderation ensures that community owners have the primary say in maintaining the environment they envision. Together, these innovations create a safe, empowering, and engaging environment that promotes genuine interactions and meaningful connections among users.

PD: How does coto approach content moderation? What role do AI or human moderators play in ensuring safety and preventing harmful content?

Tarun Katial: coto’s approach to content moderation is multi-layered, blending AI-driven technology with human oversight to maintain a safe and positive environment. Advanced AI algorithms play a crucial role in monitoring and removing harmful content in real-time, instantly detecting violations like hate speech and harassment to minimise their impact. This is complemented by human moderators who review flagged content, handle appeals, and address nuanced cases, ensuring decisions align with the platform’s values. Users are also empowered with reporting tools to flag inappropriate content, and this feedback is used to continually improve the AI’s accuracy. Additionally, coto invests in educating its users on respectful behaviour, fostering a positive and supportive community. By combining the efficiency of AI with the empathy of human oversight, coto creates a secure, inclusive space where women can engage and grow confidently and meaningfully.

PD: What inspired the development of the live consultation feature, and how does it align with your broader vision for the platform and its user base?

Tarun Katial: coto's live consultation feature was driven by a desire to offer accessible and reliable support specifically tailored to the unique challenges women face. This upgrade aligns seamlessly with the platform's broader mission to create a safe and inclusive space for both personal and professional advice. By empowering experts to retain a significant portion of their consultation revenue, coto fosters a mutually beneficial environment that goes beyond traditional social media.

The platform provides a safe and troll-free environment where professionals, like mental health experts and nutritionists, can connect with their targeted users. For instance, actress Shweta Kawatra’s community, which addresses postnatal depression, highlights the importance of spaces where sensitive topics can be discussed openly.

PD: What is coto's revenue generation model?

Tarun Katial: coto has a listing revenue model from service providers and B2B partnerships to ensure sustainable growth. The platform itself does not generate revenue from these listings; instead, this approach is designed to ensure we have excellent content and qualified experts to address the unheard concerns of women. Our primary revenue focus is on consultation services, which are the cornerstone of our monetisation strategy. By prioritising revenue sharing from consultations, we've intentionally structured the platform to support both users and experts, fostering an environment where expert guidance is not only accessible but also integral to our mission.

PD: What is coto's long-term vision? How do you see the platform evolving in the next 5-10 years?

Tarun Katial: Our long-term vision is centred on becoming a global, comprehensive support system for women, seamlessly integrating community engagement with expert advice. Over the next 5-10 years, coto aims to expand its presence globally, moving beyond India, MENA, and SEA regions and establishing itself as a leading platform for women worldwide. We also plan to broaden its service offerings by including specialised consultations, workshops, and educational content through collaborations with universities and industry leaders.

As part of our growth strategy, coto will explore new revenue streams, including premium subscriptions and brand partnerships, while continuing to focus on consultation commerce. The platform is committed to empowering and growing its communities by providing resources for community leaders and scaling engagement tools. Privacy and security remain top priorities, with ongoing efforts to refine policies and technologies to ensure a safe environment. Moving ahead, we will continue to advocate for women’s issues like mental health and gender equality through NGO collaborations, ultimately becoming a global platform that empowers women with community support, expert guidance, and cutting-edge technology.

PD: Tell us about coto's strategic partnerships (brands and KOLs) – both in India and internationally – and how they help in building your user base.

Aparna Acharekar: Over the years, coto has strategically partnered with key brands and influencers to grow its user base and enhance the platform's appeal. In India, some of our partnerships include Pee Safe, normalising discussions around personal care and sexual wellness. Additionally, our collaboration with Sirohi has attracted women passionate about sustainability and artisan crafts, offering workshops that focus on health, mental wellness, parenting, and financial independence. Another impactful initiative is the #Sakhi in Khaki campaign, where coto partnered with the Mumbai Railway Police to offer a platform for women commuters to raise safety concerns.

coto has also collaborated with prominent personalities like Ankhi Das, Apurva Purohit, Shruti Seth, Shweta Kawaatra, and Shruti Haasan, who lead communities that resonate with the platform's values, thereby attracting users who align with these ideals. coto's international expansion into regions such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia has been strengthened by strategic partnerships with local influencers, enhancing the platform's relatability and trust in these markets.

Moreover, collaborations with organisations like the Baheya Foundation, focused on early breast cancer awareness, and the MENA Women Business Club, in partnership with entities like the Union for the Mediterranean and UNIDO PWE, have furthered coto’s mission to empower women globally. These strategic partnerships and influencer collaborations have been instrumental in expanding coto’s reach, strengthening its community, and building a user base that is both engaged and aligned with the platform’s core values.

PD: What are the key categories and nature of conversations that women mostly engage in on the app? Can you share some examples?

Aparna Acharekar: The key categories on our app—mental health, wellness, relationships, astrology, and tarot—reflect the core interests of our users. Women predominantly engage in conversations about relationships, marital life, career, and health. They seek advice on navigating conflicts with partners, exploring marriage prospects, and advancing in their careers. Health-related discussions often centre on managing stress and addressing physical and mental well-being.

PD: Tell us about the USPs of coto's latest live consultation offering. How can both experts and users benefit from this?

Aparna Acharekar: coto's live consultation feature offers unique benefits for both experts and users, making it a standout offering on the platform. For users, it ensures privacy and anonymity, allowing them to engage in consultations without revealing their identity and fostering open discussions on sensitive topics. They have access to a diverse range of specialists, from mental health professionals to astrologers, ensuring tailored support for various needs. Real-time interaction through chat, audio, or video provides immediate, personalised advice. The feature also integrates AI-powered Q&A and includes a 'Pay Only When Happy' policy, enabling users to pay only if satisfied with the service. Anonymity options and secure payments via coto wallets ensure a safe, confidential experience, reinforcing coto’s commitment to empowering women through meaningful support.

For experts, the feature increases their reach by connecting them with a broader audience, thereby expanding their client base. It allows experts to manage their schedules and offer consultations from anywhere, providing flexibility and convenience.

Additionally, it offers significant revenue potential, as experts can monetise their expertise through paid consultations. Overall, coto's live consultation feature provides a flexible, private, and efficient platform that benefits both users seeking specialised advice and experts offering their services.