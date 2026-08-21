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BGMI 5th Anniversary special: KRAFTON India rolls out 50 new redeem codes, grab Cyber Icon – Vector Before It’s Gone

BGMI 5th Anniversary special: KRAFTON India rolls out 50 new redeem codes, grab Cyber Icon – Vector Before It’s Gone

the new BGMI redeem codes will remain valid until September 25, 2026. However, each code can be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 2:13 PM IST
BGMI 5th Anniversary special: KRAFTON India rolls out 50 new redeem codes, grab Cyber Icon – Vector Before It’s Gone BGMI 5th Anniversary special: KRAFTON India rolls out 50 new redeem codes,

KRAFTON India has released 50 new redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) as part of the game’s 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update. The latest code drop gives players a chance to claim the exclusive Cyber Icon – Vector along with other limited-time in-game rewards.

BGMI redeem codes valid until September 25

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According to a KRAFTON India press release, the new BGMI redeem codes will remain valid until September 25, 2026. However, each code can be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.
Players can redeem only one code per day, and each code can be used once per account. The codes are not available for guest accounts, while successfully claimed rewards will be sent to the player’s in-game mailbox.

The 50 codes released by KRAFTON India are:          

  1. LLZBZ8JX9NHJ4ABT
  2. LLZCZMFKF6X74UHF
  3. LLZDZ3EU34DJ5P9E
  4. LLZEZKTGTXTFQ4JT
  5. LLZFZUX6QRPSHNC6
  6. LLZGZ4QTD9K8TTH6
  7. LLZHZD6PSQMK3C7D
  8. LLZIZFA9JX5UP46W
  9. LLZJZDWR3F8XUGBM
  10. LLZKZT4BKBT6AVWG
  11. LLZLZDPRQ36UTU5N
  12. LLZMZRNGNJNWH3KH
  13. LLZNZR8RSGWTQAAV
  14. LLZOZJCVXB36J54P
  15. LLZPZU67P8NGEWXS
  16. LLZQZGRSHJ837RVF
  17. LLZRZETT4CMF98V6
  18. LLZVZN8R5N7JMR8U
  19. LLZTZ7VJGKJ6XJBQ
  20. LLZUZU7N5XGB658P
  21. LLZBAZEBUEBB35J8
  22. LLZBBZMJGTXUDDPN
  23. LLZBCZ4CFXBXGD67
  24. LLZBDZJ7W934SE4M
  25. LLZBEZB85M69MES5
  26. LLZBFZV9MUG5SJ3Q
  27. LLZBGZN4VU5APMXQ
  28. LLZBHZWDJRS5W594
  29. LLZBIZ8EVWPGFX5N
  30. LLZBJZQXGJ9SPF3H
  31. LLZBKZM8X7STDWUJ
  32. LLZBLZRG4GEXRAVX
  33. LLZBMZXU3VNXAWME
  34. LLZBNZ5EG6T74JSH
  35. LLZBOZ8D4GAKKM3D
  36. LLZBPZVADURJCKXX
  37. LLZBQZ4779M8XJJD
  38. LLZBRZ56HD5A896E
  39. LLZBVZ4639J43H96
  40. LLZBTZ5GKPDTDA9N
  41. LLZBUZ7AQMXK94DK
  42. LLZCAZ6UR43AJF9V
  43. LLZCBZC4W78EXR7P
  44. LLZCCZ99EXFFVG99
  45. LLZCDZGRVEXB6EXX
  46. LLZCEZF9FFXB94HG
  47. LLZCFZCDVBKCW357
  48. LLZCGZBDQ5KD4XQM
  49. LLZCHZUT5EG458HC
  50. LLZCIZDGHHXS5FC6

ALSO READ: India Has 1,900 Game Studios. Most Are Chasing the Hardest Platform

How to redeem BGMI codes

Players must visit the official BGMI Redeem Centre and enter their Character ID and redemption code. After completing the CAPTCHA verification, they need to click Redeem.

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Eligible rewards will be delivered through in-game mail. KRAFTON India said players must claim these rewards within 30 days, after which the mailbox entry will expire.

READ ALSO: PS5/Xbox owners get GTA 6 first — will PC finally arrive in 2028 ?

CarryMinati joins BGMI anniversary update

The latest reward initiative comes alongside BGMI’s 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update. The update features content creator CarryMinati as a playable character, a custom World of Wonder map inspired by his persona and a dedicated boss battle.

Players can also access an exclusive collection created in collaboration with NotYourType. KRAFTON India said BGMI has more than 260 million registered Indian players, making the anniversary update one of the game’s major seasonal content releases.

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Published on: Aug 21, 2026 2:13 PM IST
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